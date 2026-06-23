From 10,000 corporate buyers to 1 million: Bharat Gifting aims to organise India’s gifting industry

The company’s journey and industry insights were recently discussed on The Success Playbook, a business podcast hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons and Scale100x.Ai.

Employee onboarding kits, festive hampers, dealer merchandise, recognition trophies, client gifts, and sports memorabilia are widely used by companies, though the backend infrastructure required to execute them at scale often receives less attention.

Founded in Jaipur in 2009, Bharat Gifting has spent the last sixteen years operating inside one of India’s most fragmented B2B industries: corporate gifting.

The company largely operates behind the scenes for corporate clients.

That, in many ways, reflects the story of Bharat Gifting.

No campaign announced it. No LinkedIn post celebrated it. The bags simply arrived — branded, identical, and on time — across offices and teams.

In ninety days, Aatish Lodha’s team customised, packaged, and delivered more than sixty thousand laptop bags.

“The gifting industry is creative and lucrative, but it is also highly execution-driven,” said founder Aatish Lodha during the conversation. “Every order is different. Every quantity is different. Every branding requirement is different. You have to think and act with lightning speed.”

Unlike traditional manufacturing businesses, corporate gifting operates on constant customization — with varying products, materials, timelines, and quantities. According to Lodha, that complexity has kept the industry largely unorganised despite rising demand.

“Demand is very, very high. But supply is still fragmented,” he said. “There are local players everywhere fulfilling requirements, but there is very little structure in the industry.”

Over the last sixteen years, Bharat Gifting says it has served more than 10,000 corporate buyers across sectors including IT, pharma, NBFCs, manufacturing, infrastructure, and consumer durables.

The company says it now adds nearly one new customer every day and has built a repeat customer network of more than 200 active clients generating recurring business year after year.

The shift accelerated after the pandemic.

“For nearly 180 days during the pandemic, our revenue was zero,” Lodha recalled. “But in the remaining 180 days, we achieved our highest turnover in eleven years.”

As workplace interactions became increasingly digital, companies began relying more heavily on gifting to maintain relationships with employees, clients, dealers, and channel partners.

What was once treated as a seasonal marketing expense gradually evolved into a dedicated business function across departments including HR, operations, admin, and sales.

“Gifting is not seasonal anymore,” Lodha explained. “Every occasion has become an opportunity for relationship building.”

That approach now sits at the center of Bharat Gifting’s expansion plans.

The company is building a partner-led network intended to scale its execution infrastructure across India. While local partners focus on corporate relationships and business development within their territories, Bharat Gifting manages backend sourcing, customization, packaging, and fulfilment support.

Lodha said the company aims to scale from 10,000 corporate buyers to nearly one million customers over the next three to five years through a nationwide partner ecosystem.

“I want to share this experience and knowledge with my channel partners,” he said. “With the right network, reaching one million customers becomes possible.”

For Lodha, the business ultimately comes down to relationships.

“Pricing may win the first transaction,” he said. “But relationships win long-term business.”

In a startup ecosystem dominated by consumer brands and high-visibility categories, Bharat Gifting represents a business built through execution, consistency, repeat cycles, and trust.

The hampers arrive before Diwali.

The onboarding kits reach employees on time.

The trophies are engraved correctly.

The relationships continue.

The company says this is the infrastructure Bharat Gifting is building.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.