Ganesh Chaturthi laptop deals 2026: HP vs ASUS, which one should you buy on easy EMI?

Ganesh Chaturthi is a good time to upgrade a laptop, with festive offers making it easier to consider a new device for work, study, entertainment, or gaming. HP and ASUS are two popular brands with laptops spanning different price points, performance levels, and use cases. Ganesh Chaturthi is an ideal time to consider upgrading laptops, with HP and ASUS offering diverse models catering to various needs, from business to gaming.

From everyday computing to demanding workloads and gaming, both brands have laptop ranges designed for different requirements. The right choice depends on what a buyer needs, whether that means smooth everyday performance, memory, processing, portability, display, or gaming-focused hardware.

What Ganesh Chaturthi offers can buyers check?

With both brands offering laptops across different segments, festive benefits can also influence which model fits a buyer's budget. The Smart Savings Calculator from Bajaj Finance can help buyers understand potential savings by considering applicable dealer, brand, and scheme offers.

Dealer offers: Check applicable benefits available at participating partner stores.

Brand offers: Explore festive offers available on eligible ASUS and HP laptops .

Bajaj Finance offers: Check for additional benefits available on eligible purchases.

Scheme offers: Ask about benefits linked to selected Easy EMI schemes.

Zero down payment: Check whether the selected laptop qualifies for a zero down payment offer. The benefits can vary by laptop, partner store, offer period, and scheme. Buyers should check the applicable offers before completing the purchase.

HP vs ASUS: Which laptop should buyers choose?

Choose HP if business use, dependable everyday computing, or a broad performance range is the priority. HP has business-focused families such as EliteBook and ProBook, alongside its OmniBook range for everyday computing. Its Victus and OMEN families also cover gaming, giving buyers options across different performance requirements.

Opt for ASUS if portability, display technology, creative work, or gaming-focused features are priorities. Its Zenbook range focuses on thin-and-light premium laptops, while Vivobook covers everyday and performance-oriented use. ASUS also has ProArt laptops aimed at creators, alongside ROG and TUF gaming ranges for gaming requirements.

HP laptop models

HP offers laptops for different requirements, from everyday computing to performance-focused use. A few models that showcase this variety include:

HP AMD Ryzen 5 8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/15.6-inch Laptop

Priced at Rs. 55,565, this HP laptop features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch display. Its Easy EMI starts at Rs. 3,704 per month, making it an example of a laptop suited to everyday work, study, and general computing.

HP Victus Intel Core i5 14th Gen 24GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6-inch Laptop

The HP Victus is priced at Rs. 1,00,133, with an Easy EMI of Rs. 5,563 per month. Its Intel Core i5 14th Gen processor and 24GB RAM make it an example of a higher-performance configuration for buyers with demanding requirements.

HP 15 Intel Core 5 16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6-inch Laptop

Priced at Rs. 1,04,718, this HP 15 model has 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The Easy EMI starts at Rs. 5,818 per month, giving buyers an example of a higher-memory configuration.

ASUS laptop models

ASUS also has laptops for mainstream, performance-focused, creative, and gaming requirements. Some of the ASUS laptops that illustrate its range include:

ASUS Intel Core i5 13th Gen 16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/16-inch Laptop

This ASUS laptop costs Rs. 72,990 and comes with an Easy EMI of Rs. 4,866 per month. It combines an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 16-inch display.

ASUS AMD Ryzen 7 16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/15.6-inch Laptop

Priced at Rs. 82,990, this ASUS model features an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a 15.6-inch display. Its Easy EMI starts at Rs. 5,533 per month, offering an example of a performance-oriented configuration.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 AMD Ryzen 9 16GB RAM/1 TB SSD/Windows 11/16-inch Laptop

The ASUS ROG Strix G16 costs Rs. 1,73,990, with an Easy EMI of Rs. 9,666 per month. It features an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1 TB SSD storage, and a 16-inch display, making it an example of a gaming-focused laptop.

How can buyers purchase laptops on Easy EMIs?

Bajaj Finance gives eligible buyers an option to spread the cost of a laptop purchase across manageable monthly instalments. Buyers can follow these steps:

Visit the nearest Bajaj Finance partner store. Select the preferred HP or ASUS laptop. Check eligibility for Easy EMIs at checkout using a mobile number and OTP. Ask about applicable Ganesh Chaturthi, dealer, brand, and scheme offers. Check whether the selected model qualifies for a zero down payment offer. Choose a flexible tenure between 3 and 60 months. Complete the purchase and take the new laptop home. An Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh can help eligible buyers finance a laptop purchase, with repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.