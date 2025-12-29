GD Goenka Confluence 2025 Reflects the Group’s Evolving Approach to Learning

GD Goenka Group concluded GD Goenka Confluence 2025, a three-day leadership and education confluence held from December 17 to 19, 2025, at GD Goenka Education City, Gurugram, Delhi NCR. The event brought together principals and educators from 150+ K12 Schools, 100+ Healthcare academies, 120+ Pre - Schools across the GD Goenka Group to reflect on leadership, learning, and the evolving role of education. In the frame, Mr. Nipun Goenka, Mr Shashi Tharoor, & Mrs Radhika Goenka.(GD Goenka Group)

At its core, GD Goenka Confluence 2025 aligned leadership across the network around the Group’s brand vision, Thrive. For Life., and its focus on resilient, purpose-driven, and future-focused learning ecosystems.

Marking a milestone in the Group’s evolution, GD Goenka Confluence 2025 reaffirmed its focus on strengthening institutional leadership and engaging with the future of education across its network. Designed as a platform for dialogue and collaboration, Confluence 2025 featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and interactive sessions centred on design thinking, the integration of artificial intelligence in the education sector, youth leadership, pedagogical innovation, and sustained academic engagement.

Day 1 of Confluence opened with sessions on leadership and the evolving role of education, held in the presence of the Group’s leadership team, including Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group; Radhika Goenka, Executive Director, GD Goenka Group; and Nupur Goenka, Executive Director, GD Goenka Group. The opening address was delivered by Nipun Goenka, followed by keynote addresses from Amarjeet Sinha (Centre for Social and Economic Progress; Former Advisor to the Prime Minister on Education and Social Development) and Nupur Goenka. The day also featured sessions by Amitabh Shah, Founder of Yuva Unstoppable; Pratika Rawal of the Indian Women’s National Cricket Team; Ankur Warikoo, entrepreneur and founder of WebVeda; and Nishant Suri, stand-up comedian, offering diverse perspectives on youth empowerment, leadership, resilience, personal growth, and the power of perspective.

Speaking on the occasion, Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group, said, “GD Goenka Confluence 2025 marks a defining moment in our journey as an education group. As we enter our next chapter with Thrive. For Life., our focus is on building learning ecosystems that are resilient, relevant, and deeply human. We are intentionally shifting from preparing students for predefined outcomes to equipping them with the mindset, values, and capabilities needed to adapt, lead, and grow in an increasingly complex world. We are also aiming to establish around 200 K-12 schools and 500 preschools by 2028. This confluence reinforces our commitment to empowering school leaders and educators to nurture learners who are ready to excel, contribute meaningfully, and thrive at every stage of life.”

Following his remark, Ankur Warikoo, entrepreneur and founder of WebVeda, remarked, “The future of education is not about creating certainty but about building the capacity to navigate uncertainty with confidence. When we shift the focus from outcomes to mindset, from fear to curiosity, and from comfort to continuous learning, we truly prepare young people to thrive in life and their careers.”

The first day concluded with cultural and networking engagements, encouraging interaction and collaboration among participants.

GD Goenka Confluence 2025 brought together over 150 K12 schools and 100 healthcare academies to discuss future-focused education.(GD Goenka Group)

Day 2 featured Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, Former Diplomat, writer & bureaucrat, as the chief guest, and the release of the 9th edition of the Goenkan Gazette. Sessions by Manu Kapur, Director of the Singapore-ETH Centre and a Professor of Learning Sciences and Higher Education at ETH Zurich, Switzerland; Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode; and a special address by Pankaj Kapur, a prominent Indian actor.

Addressing the gathering, Shashi Tharoor said, “As the nature of work continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, education cannot be about training children for fixed roles. Its true purpose is to equip them with the ability to adapt, learn, and thrive in jobs that are still taking shape.” His perspective resonated with the GD Goenka Group’s vision, which sees education as a lifelong journey of capability-building.

Sharing his experiences, Pankaj Kapur said, “Education, like art, is not about creating replicas but about channelising individuality. When we recognise a child’s instinct, allow them to choose, and give them the courage to take responsibility for that choice, we nurture not just talent, but character. Discipline, humility, and perseverance—these are what sustain both an artist and a learner for life.”

Day 3 focused on innovation and future-ready leadership in education, featuring Nandini Seth, Faculty and Professor, IIM Bangalore and Charles Branton Shearer, an Internationally Recognised Authority on Multiple Intelligences. The confluence concluded with the Gayatri Devi Goenka Excellence Awards 2024–25, followed by the Goenkan Oath Taking Ceremony, which reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to value-driven education. Together, these moments reflected GD Goenka Group’s continued focus on building future-ready institutions through clear vision, innovation, and a holistic approach to learning, guided by its vision, Thrive. For Life.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.