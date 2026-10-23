GD Goenka Group opens its second flagship school on Sohna Road, Gurugram

The GD Goenka Group has announced GD Goenka Flagship School on Sohna Road, Gurugram, strengthening its presence in the National Capital Region. Since 1994, the year of its founding, GD Goenka says it has built its educational philosophy around preparing students for a rapidly changing world. The group’s first flagship school in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, has 2,700+ students. The second flagship school, called GD Goenka Flagship School, Gurugram, follows the CBSE curriculum and focusses on life skills, values and holistic development. GD Goenka Flagship School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, follows the CBSE curriculum.

GD Goenka Flagship School aims to create a learning environment that encourages students to think critically, collaborate effectively and apply their knowledge beyond the classroom. As per the school, this approach places emphasis on skills such as adaptability, resilience, problem-solving and creative thinking, which are increasingly relevant to students’ future academic and professional journeys.

Central to the Group’s educational approach is THRIVE. For Life., a value-led framework built around six principles: Team-centric, Harmonious, Resilient, Innovative, Versatile and Empathetic.

GD Goenka Flagship School, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, and GD Goenka Flagship School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, follow the CBSE curriculum. GD Goenka World School, Gurugram, offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) and Cambridge Lower Secondary (CLS) curricula. All three institutions are owned and operated by the GD Goenka founders.

Beyond these three founder-owned and operated institutions, the GD Goenka Group has a nationwide presence of over 160 K–12 schools, operated by partners under the aegis of the Group.