Giants plot QB change? Brian Daboll 'evaluating everything'

Russell Wilson might be the starting quarterback for the New York Giants when the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers visit this week, but head coach Brian Daboll was still in the evaluation stage on Monday less than 24 hours after a 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. HT Image

Daboll opened the door to questions about the QB1 role after a Week 1 loss at Washington only to stick with Wilson. He threw for 350 yards and three touchdowns at Dallas in a 40-37 overtime loss in Week 2.

But Wilson had a rough outing in primetime Sunday night and his current passer rating of 78.5 is 23rd in the league. He has three touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

"We're going through the tape right now. We're evaluating everything," Daboll said Monday, adding the day-after game routine is standard practice for coaches who will next meet with players.

The Giants utilized rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart as a change-of-pace option on one possession in the second half. He ran the ball twice and totaled zero net yards with one 3-yard run. Fans at MetLife Stadium booed when Dart went back to the bench mid-drive with Wilson returning to the field.

Asked if a quarterback change was on the table, Daboll said, "I'd say we're evaluating everything."

The Giants went 1 of 10 on third down against Kansas City and came away with one touchdown in three possessions in the red zone. They have two red-zone TDs on 10 possessions inside the opponents' 20 this season.

The Giants are 27th in the NFL in scoring (17.3 points per game) and 31st in the red zone as well as third-down conversion percentage (27.5).

"In order to improve the passing game, I'd say that was the No. 1 thing we need to improve from (Sunday) as a collective, everybody has to be doing the right thing," Daboll said. "As a collective. It's not on one guy.

"We're working through all of personnel decisions and we'll do that over the next few days."

--Field Level Media