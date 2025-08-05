Green Lotus Utsav: A New Approach to Home Buying

Zirakpur, Punjab – For many families, purchasing a home isn’t just a financial investment—it’s a significant milestone. However, what begins as an affordable dream can sometimes become a costly and frustrating experience due to the hidden charges in the fine print of most real estate deals. Green Lotus Utsav

The Impact of Hidden Costs in Home Buying

In India’s real estate market, it is not uncommon for buyers to end up paying several lakhs more than they initially committed to. Additional charges can include::

External Development Charges (EDC)

Preferential Location Charges (PLC)

Club memberships

Parking fees

Modular kitchen & wardrobe fittings

Digital meter and gas pipeline installations

Interest-Free Maintenance Security (IFMS)

These charges often appear after booking, stretching budgets and potentially leading to buyer dissatisfaction.

Green Lotus Utsav: An Alternative Approach

Located on International Airport Road in Zirakpur, Green Lotus Utsav aims to provide a transparent home-buying experience with a focus on no hidden charges, zero fine print surprises.

What Does This Mean For Buyers?

✅ No EDC or IDC

✅ No costs for parking spaces

✅ No PLC, meter installation, or club fees

✅ Gas pipeline and modular fittings completely included

✅ No IFMS

✅ No maintenance charges for the first 5 years

This level of transparency is noteworthy—and is being well-received by both first-time buyers and investors.

Spacious, Sustainable Living – Designed for Modern Families, Green Lotus Utsav offers a range of thoughtfully designed living spaces, including:

3, 3+1, 4, 5+S, and even 6 BHK apartments

Luxurious duplexes and penthouses

Perfect for joint families or those seeking premium lifestyles, each unit reflects a commitment to space, comfort, and functionality.

Green Lotus Utsav is Platinum-rated by IGBC (Indian Green Building Council), assuring eco-conscious buyers of energy-efficient, sustainable living environments.

Official Go-Ahead: Project Gets Partial Occupancy Certificate

Green Lotus Utsav has secured its Partial Occupancy Certificate from the Government of Punjab. This government-issued certification confirms that:

The construction complies with state laws

The project is ready for possession

Families can move in

This achievement can build buyer confidence but also demonstrates the builder’s focus on meeting deadlines and quality benchmarks.

Key Aspects of Green Lotus Utsav

💯 100% on-time possession track record

🚗 Over 4.25 lakh sq. ft. of basement parking

🛡️ Legally sanctioned, fully compliant development

🌱 Green-certified and future-ready

For buyers who prioritize clarity, honesty, and sustainability, Green Lotus Utsav presents itself as a noteworthy option.

Looking to invest in a home with clear terms?

Explore Green Lotus Utsav — where transparency meets trust.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.