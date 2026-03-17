Gurugram Teen Breathes New Life into Classrooms; Donates 30 DIY Air Purifiers to NGO School

Bridging the gap between civic apathy and frugal innovation, Puri has successfully designed, manufactured, and installed 30 low-cost DIY air purifiers at the Vidya School, an NGO in Gurugram that serves underprivileged children.

In a city where the Air Quality Index (AQI) frequently breaches the ‘severe’ category, clean air is often a luxury reserved for those who can afford high-end appliances. But for Saahir Puri, a Grade 11 student at Pathways School Gurgaon, the right to breathe shouldn't come with a price tag.

Eschewing expensive imports, Puri turned to "design engineering" to create a localized solution. He designed a unit that uses a high-efficiency fan and HEPA filtration housed in a simple wooden casing. Crucially, instead of mass-manufacturing, he collaborated with local carpenters and workmen to build the units.

The project, titled "PureLife," was born out of a personal struggle. Having battled respiratory issues since the age of three, Puri was acutely aware of the health crisis posed by the NCR smog. However, he realized that while his home was a safe haven, thousands of students in the city were learning in classrooms exposed to toxic particulate matter.

The 30 completed units were delivered this week to the Vidya School in Gurugram. For the students and staff, the arrival of the purifiers offers a much-needed respite during the peak winter pollution months.

To fund the production, Puri turned to the community. He launched a fundraiser on the platform Milaap.org with a target of ₹1.11 lakh. The initiative struck a chord with residents tired of the pollution crisis; the campaign hit its goal in record time, raising ₹1.14 lakh in under seven days. ( https://milaap.org/fundraisers/support-saahir-puri )

“The idea was to create something effective yet affordable,” Puri said. “By using local materials and labour, we brought the cost down to just ₹3,700 per unit—a fraction of what commercial purifiers cost. It also meant we were supporting the local gig economy while solving a community problem.”

A representative from the school noted that the initiative does more than just clean the air—it serves as a powerful educational tool. “Seeing a student like Saahir use science and empathy to solve a real-world problem is incredibly inspiring for our own students. It shows them that innovation is accessible to everyone,” the representative said.

The Way Forward

Experts have long argued that while systemic policy changes are needed to tackle the NCR pollution crisis, community-led adaptations are essential in the interim. Projects like PureLife highlight a growing trend of student-changemakers stepping in where municipal measures often fall short.

“We must create a future where clean, breathable air is a right, not a privilege,” Puri added.

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