Heapwell Superfoods Announces 2025 Matcha Growth Update and Expanded Global Presence

Heapwell Superfoods, a Japanese matcha brand, today announced a 2025 business growth milestone, reporting over 20 tons of matcha sold across its retail and B2B channels, according to company data. Founded in 2016 by brothers Utkarsh and Ninad Pednekar, the company has established its position as a supplier of Ceremonial Grade Matcha, serving a diverse customer base in India and international markets including the UK, USA, and the Middle East. Japanese matcha brand Heapwell Superfoods reached a milestone of 20 tons sold in 2025.

Strengthening Global Wholesale Matcha Supply The company currently manages a wholesale matcha supply network, providing tea to more than 50 cafés in India and over 100 cafés globally. This growth is attributed to a rise in consumer awareness and a surge in café adoption where matcha is becoming a staple on beverage menus. To support demand continuity and supply planning for its partners, the brand has increased its forward allocation of matcha for the 2026 harvest cycle, securing supply amidst a tightening global market.

Sourcing Uji Cultivars Operating on a direct-import model, Heapwell avoids traditional intermediaries to focus on sourcing consistency and long-term producer relationships. The brand sources its portfolio from Japan’s notable tea-growing regions, including Shizuoka, Kagoshima, and Uji.

As part of its focus on origin-led quality, the company has expanded access to rare Uji cultivars, such as Tenmyo. A Kyoto-origin cultivar registered in 2006 and descending from the Samidori lineage, Tenmyo represents Japanese tea breeding, offering a flavour profile that appeals to the growing segment of matcha connoisseurs.

Market Leadership and Strategic Vision "We have seen a transformative shift in matcha demand across both direct consumers and our café partners," said Ninad Pednekar, Founder of Heapwell Superfoods. "Our focus remains on maintaining absolute consistency, strengthening our sourcing relationships in Japan, and supporting our customers with a reliable supply as the category continues to grow".

Heapwell’s record includes multiple Great Taste Awards in the UK and a select product currently carries Amazon India bestselling badge in the matcha category as per the marketplace listings. Looking ahead, the company plans to deepen its partnerships with businesses seeking Japan-sourced matcha while expanding its digital presence and consumer education initiatives to further build the category.

Website: www.heapwell.in

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.