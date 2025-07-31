Hindustan Times AI & Cyber Security Summit 2025 Punjab Ignites North India’s Digital Future

Bringing together visionary leaders, tech pioneers, and institutional powerhouses, the Hindustan Times AI & Cyber Security Summit – Punjab 2025 unfolded as a landmark initiative in Ludhiana. With future-forward partnerships and dialogues that matter, the summit highlighted the urgent need to embed intelligence, security, and innovation into India’s digital journey. From industry 4.0 to ethical AI, the event underscored one core idea — the future is now, and it must be secure. The 'Hindustan Times AI & Cyber Security Summit – Punjab 2025' unfolded as a landmark initiative in Ludhiana.

Held on 25th July 2025 at Radisson Blu, Ludhiana, the conclave was presented by Gulzar Group of Institutions and supported by Mitsubishi Electric - Air Conditioners as HVAC Partner. The summit marked a turning point in regional tech discourse, offering a collaborative platform for stakeholders from academia, industry, government, and emerging ventures.

Among the esteemed guests, Sanjeev Arora, Cabinet Minister for Industry, Commerce & NRI Affairs, Government of Punjab, graced the evening as Chief Guest. He felicitated the event partners and emphasized Punjab’s rapid strides towards becoming a digital-first and innovation-driven economy.

AI is not just the future of technology — it’s the future of governance, healthcare, industry, and education. Events like this reaffirm our commitment to inclusive innovation.

Rakesh Kumar, IPS (ADC), and Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice Chancellor of PAU, joined as Guests of Honour. They added compelling insights into the role of vigilance, operational security, and rural digital empowerment.

This summit is not just about technology; it’s about trust, transformation, and tangible progress. At HT, we remain committed to building purpose-led platforms that foster innovation with integrity.

The HT AI & Cyber Security Summit 2025 was a defining moment in North India’s commitment to shaping a smarter, more secure digital future.

Gurkirat Singh, Director, Gulzar Group of Institutions, reiterated the need to integrate AI and cybersecurity into education:

Education must evolve at the speed of technology. At GGI, we ensure our students are both technically competent and ethically responsible.

This platform is a reflection of the pace at which industry and innovation are converging in the region. HT’s strength lies in creating experiences that are not just engaging, but transformative.

One of the spotlight segments of the evening was a dynamic presentation by Ajaypreet Singh Sekhon, representing Mitsubishi Electric - Air Conditioners, the event’s HVAC partner. His talk demonstrated how intelligent infrastructure and smart climate control are central to India’s digital and environmental goals.

Panel Discussions that Reshaped Dialogue

The summit featured three insightful panel discussions that offered a fresh lens on how AI is transforming core sectors. The first panel on Innovation, Healthcare & AI, moderated by Daljit Singh from GTB Hospital, brought together Avtar Singh of Amandeep Group, Neharika Arora of Arora Neuro Centre, and Ami Verma from Techies India Inc. who discussed the powerful impact of AI in streamlining diagnostics, treatment, and hospital efficiency. The second panel, AI in Education – Building Future-Ready Talent, led by Vishal Bector from PAU, featured Gurkirat Singh of Gulzar Group, M. I. S. Gill from PAU, Jaspreet Singh from Grant Thornton, and Jaskirat Singh of Webrosoft. They shared insights on how AI is redefining pedagogy and preparing students for the digital economy. The final discussion on AgriTech, Secure Finance & Industry 4.0 through AI, moderated by CII Ludhiana Chairperson Lokesh Jain, included Amarpreet Singh Dua of Netplus, Manjeet Singh from PAU, Amit Jain of Shingora Textiles, and Kawaljit Singh Bagga from Magique Homes. Amit Jain, representing CII Punjab Zonal Council, emphasized that this summit reflects the entrepreneurial strength and future-readiness of the region, and signals the start of a transformative AI journey for Ludhiana and beyond.

The event was powered by support from progressive organizations committed to India’s digital momentum. Gulzar Group of Institutions stood out for its contribution to building tech-savvy academic talent, while Mitsubishi Electric showcased innovation in HVAC automation. Netplus underscored its leadership in next-gen broadband, and healthcare innovators Amandeep Hospital, in partnership th Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services and Arora Neuro Centre, demonstrated how AI is advancing personalized care. Real estate and consumer experience leaders like The Magique Homes, Ansal Estatz, Ansal Wealth, and Bonn Group brought to light how lifestyle, infrastructure, and nutrition are now being driven by data and digital adaptation.

The evening culminated in high-powered networking over cocktails and dinner, where thought leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs connected with renewed purpose. The HT AI & Cyber Security Summit 2025 was not just a celebration of technological advancement—it was a defining moment in North India’s commitment to shaping a smarter, more secure digital future.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.