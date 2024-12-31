How Audi is redefining luxury with the brand-new Audi Q7

India's thriving economy has sparked a surge in luxury, and the automotive sector is leading the charge. Luxury car sales soared to a record 42,700 units in 2023, driven by rising incomes, easy loans, and a growing preference for exclusivity. In 2024, sales are set to cross 50,000 units, marking a 56% year-on-year growth, according to Counterpoint Research. By 2030, the luxury segment could claim 5% of the overall market. The new Audi Q7

Amidst the demand for premium vehicles that offer both performance and prestige, Audi, a brand renowned for its engineering excellence and ageless design, is set to redefine luxury SUVs in India with the launch of its all-new Audi Q7.

The brand-new three-row, 7-seater SUV spells pure luxury inside out. Auto enthusiasts caught a first glimpse of the car at the 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), an event that saw the who’s who of the nation turn up in attendance. Audi India was the official mobility partner of the HTLS event, which brought together leaders and icons from across fields of politics, sports, business, health and science, and entertainment on a common forum for an interesting exchange of ideas.

With an appealing design, extraordinary driving pleasure, and high levels of safety, this facelifted version of the Q7 is feature-rich. The SUV offers unmatched ride comfort for its class with premium leather seats that you can sink into, a panoramic sunroof to gaze out at the stars, or an immersive 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system that promises to make every drive a compelling experience.

Driving the Audi Q7 is an experience in itself. The 3.0-liter V6 turbo-petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s signature quattro all-wheel drive, delivers a thrilling performance. Safety is paramount, with eight airbags, electronic stability control, and Lane Departure Warning ensuring peace of mind.

Surrounded by the elegance of the new Audi Q7, Audi India conducted an interesting VoxPop where VJ turned actor Cyrus Sahukar asked the attendees of HTLS 2024 what luxury meant to them. Their answers were as unique as their individual experiences. When asked to define the true meaning of effortless luxury, the responses ranged from ‘being comfortable in your own skin’, ‘acceptance’, or more interestingly, a ‘private African safari lodge’ and a ‘Mediterranean yacht charter’.

Click here to catch a glimpse of the VoxPop with the new Audi Q7 forming the backdrop.

About HTLS

The HTLS was launched in 2003 with a vision to elevate discussions on pressing global issues and foster interaction among influential leaders from diverse fields. Over the past 21 years, the HTLS has consistently provided a platform for high-quality thought leadership and innovative solutions. Renowned personalities from India and around the world have graced the summit, sharing their insights and inspiring future generations. This year, the landmark 22nd edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit brought together leaders and icons from across the fields of politics, sports, business, health and science, and entertainment, to have conversations that will give rise to #IdeasThatInspire.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.