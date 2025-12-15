| Divyanshu Nijhara When reflecting on India’s most iconic advertising campaigns, the phrase “Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai” immediately comes to mind. This memorable tagline is intrinsically linked to Asian Paints, finding its way into countless homes and hearts over the years. In conversation with Stutee Ghosh, Mr. Amit Syngle, Managing Director and CEO of Asian Paints, shares the moments and insights that shaped this iconic expression. How ‘Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai’ Became India’s Most Loved Home Story: Amit Syngle, MD & CEO of Asian Paints, Explains

At its core, Asian Paints has adopted this slogan as the cornerstone of its advertising strategy, rendering it timeless. The phrase emerged during a transformative period in India following the 1990s, when societal and familial structures began to evolve. With modern lifestyles taking shape, individuals sought to enhance their living spaces while preserving the emotional connections associated with their homes. As millennials intersect with Generation Z, values have shifted; however, the demand for quality remains non negotiable. Consumer needs have diversified and design preferences have evolved, sometimes embracing the charm of traditional aesthetics and at other times calling for cutting-edge, abstract styles. Yet, homes continue to be sanctuaries of personal identity. Throughout his extensive journey, Mr. Syngle emphasizes the importance of innovation in the realms of colour and décor, leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to customize designs for contemporary living spaces.

“Passion in something is a very strong learning that I have had. Whatever you do, if you have your heart in it, and if you believe in it, it will propel the brand in going forward and there’s no alternative to hard work and perseverance,” Mr. Syngle pointed out in his conversation with Stutee.

Asian Paints shows how a legacy brand can stay endlessly curious and agile, while drawing strength from decades of trust and leadership. Ultimately, it is passion that fuels the brand's growth, positioning Asian Paints as a leading example in the industry. Every home has a story to tell, and the narratives of Asian Paints are enriched by the passion that colours our lives.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

