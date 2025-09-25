I just go with the flow: Abhishek Sharma on his fearless approach

The 25-year-old, currently ranked No. 1 in T20Is, smashed a blistering 37-ball 75 studded with six fours and five sixes as India crushed Bangladesh by 41 runs to storm into the Asia Cup final. HT Image

This was his second successive half-century in the Super 4s stage after his 74 against Pakistan.

"I was just doing my job. I have told before as well that I do not think much (while going in to bat) and go with the flow," Abhishek said at the presentation after bagging his second man-of-the-match award in a row.

"If it is in my range, even if it is the first ball, I go for it and try to get the power play (going) for my team."

On his approach against Bangladesh, he said: "In a few matches, I wanted to go (after the first ball). There are certain bowlers who want to go for a wicket off the first ball. In this match, because this was a new pitch, I wanted to check how it was doing. It was swinging and seaming."

"I always try to go with the field, because there are certain shots I back really hard. I see the field and then go for the shots. I am not someone who goes all-out like that."

Abhishek’s bold approach has its roots in his formative years. His father Rajkumar Sharma, a former first-class cricketer, had always encouraged him to back his instincts, often telling him that “balls are meant to be hit.”

"I have done a lot of work in practice sessions -- I feel that is the time when batters get time to work on themselves," Abhishek said about where his power-hitting comes from.

"I had a plan that if I have to play with such intent, I have to practice really hard for it. When you play too many shots in the nets, there are chances you can get out. It was in my mind not to get out while playing too many shots."

India, powered by Abhishek's blazing start, posted 168/6 before bundling Bangladesh out for 127 in 19.3 overs.

India will await the winners of the Pakistan versus Bangladesh match on Thursday for the Sunday's summit clash.

India retained their playing eleven but skipper Suryakumar Yadav rejigged his batting order and Shivam Dube was promoted to No 3.

"They had a left-arm spinner and a leg-spinner and Dube was the perfect match-up.

"His entry point (between overs 7-15) was also perfect. It did not go well but going ahead, we will definitely try doing that," said Suryakumar.

India faltered in the back end of the innings and the skipper blamed it on the slow outfield.

"If the outfield would have been really fast, it would have been 180-185 but with the bowling lineup we have, if we bowl 12-14 good overs, we will win on most occasions," he added.