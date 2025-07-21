IMO 2025: India's Performance on the Global Stage

India showed magnificent performance at the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2025, held at Sunshine Coast, Australia. The IMO 2025, a competitive high school Mathematics competition , drew participants from across the globe —and India secured the 7th position in the medals tally. This year 110 countries and 630 students participated. Delhi Public School, Faridabad

India creates history at IMO 2025 as DPS Faridabad leads the way

The Nation’s 6-member team returned with 3 Golds, 2 Silvers and 1 Bronze. Delhi Public School, Faridabad, contributed three medals—a significant achievement for a single institution in the country.

This is a continuation of a legacy that began years ago with Anant Mudgal, whose pioneering presence at the IMO laid the foundation for the school’s mathematical brilliance. DPS Faridabad showcases that its commitment to excellence is deep-rooted and enduring.

DPS Faridabad students representing the country at the IMO 2025

In a moment of National pride, Kanav Talwar and Aarav Gupta earned a Gold Medal each, while Archit Manas secured a Bronze, representing both India and DPS Faridabad on the global stage. Kanav Talwar was the highest scorer in the Indian team, earning his second consecutive IMO Gold, following his win in 2024 as India’s youngest-ever gold medalist.

Their achievements highlight India's presence in the global academic arena.

DPS Faridabad at the IMO 2025 event

DPS Faridabad continues to prove its commitment to excellence. These young minds are an inspiration for generations to come.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.