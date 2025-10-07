Every once in a while, we come across a story in medicine that’s less about awards and more about people, dedication, the skill, the quiet moments that define excellence. This month, one such story unfolded at Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, Bangalore, a leading surgical gastroenterology hospital in Bangalore, which became the first corporate in South India to be named as Centre of Excellence in Hernia and Abdominal wall reconstruction surgery by the Asia Pacific Hernia Society (APHS). Inside South India’s Only Dual-Certified GI Surgery Hub with Robotic Capabilities

But the heart of this achievement lies not in the plaque or certificate, but in the pair of hands that have earned a quiet, reverent nickname among India’s surgical elite: "The Robot Man."

The Making of the “Robot Man”

The name wasn’t a marketing gimmick; it came during a live operative workshop, when one of the senior surgeons watched Dr Ganesh Shenoy¹ perform a laparoscopic hernia repair with an almost mechanical rhythm, and began referring to him as "The Robot Man”. The term stuck - not because it implied cold efficiency, but because his hands moved with the kind of precision, repeatability, and calm that robotic systems are built to emulate.

But what sets Dr Shenoy apart isn't just his ability. As a renowned surgical gastroenterologist in Bangalore, he has performed over 100+ robotic-assisted GI Surgeries² at Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City, in the past three months, a rare feat matched by only a few surgeons in the country.

This isn’t about speed; it’s about mastery of systems, surgical judgment, and patient trust that takes decades to cultivate.

From Innovation in technology to Institutional Recognition

From Innovation in technology to Institutional Recognition

The APHS accreditation follows closely on an earlier recognition by the Hernia Society of India (HSI) in 2024. Which is named Kauvery Hospitals, Electronic City, a Centre of Excellence in Hernia Surgery. But this is not just symbolic. Achieving dual certification requires rigorous evaluation of clinical protocols, surgical outcomes, academic, and research contributions, all of which Kauvery met with unmatched rigor under Dr. Shenoy’s leadership.

The award was officially received on September 19th, 2025, at the APHS annual congress in New Delhi, by Dr. S. Vijayabaskaran, Executive Director of Kauvery Hospitals (Bangalore & Hosur), and Dr. Ganesh Shenoy, Director - Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, Minimal Access, General, Bariatric surgery and Robotic Surgery himself.

“This recognition by APHS reflects our consistent investment in high-quality patient care, surgical innovation, and world-class training. Dr. Shenoy’s contribution to elevating GI surgery in India is monumental - not just for Kauvery, but for the profession as a whole.” said Dr. Vijayabaskaran.

The Case for Excellence: Beyond the Operating Table

What truly sets Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City apart is its vision for care. Recognised as one of the 3. best hospitals for surgical gastroentrology in Bangalore³, Dr Shenoy has transformed the hospital into a hub for surgical education & innovation. In the past five years, he has conducted 15+ national training programs, delivered 75 live operative demonstrations at global conferences, and authored 35+ peer-reviewed publications that have advanced surgical science. His pioneering lateral 3-port technique for extended extraperitoneal hernia repairs is now cited internationally, while his expertise in complex hernias, redo surgeries, and rare cases like incarcerated urinary bladder hernias in females is pushing surgical boundaries in India.

As a mentor, he has trained 2,500+ surgeons across specialties, multiplying his impact on patient care nationwide. With over 1,000 complex hernia surgeries performed using laparoscopic and robotic approaches and the Best Researcher Award 2023 (IAGES) to his name, Dr. Shenoy embodies surgical excellence that has made Kauvery a true Centre of Excellence.

As the current Vice President - South Zone of the Hernia Society of India, and faculty with both IAGES and APHS, Dr. Shenoy is increasingly shaping how hernia surgery is taught, standardized, and delivered across the region.

What This Means for Patients

For the thousands of patients diagnosed with hernias or any GI disorders⁴, this recognition signals hope & reliable care.

For the thousands of patients diagnosed with hernias or any GI disorders⁴, this recognition signals hope & reliable care. Patients with recurrent hernias, high-risk abdominal wall reconstructions, or those told elsewhere that "surgery isn't possible now the team is capable of delivering precision-driven solutions, and for those seeking Robotic GI surgeries, Dr. Shenoy’s team offers precision-driven care without the waitlist bottlenecks seen in other corporate hospitals.

At Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City is now a destination where complex surgeries meet predictable outcomes.

A Model for Institutional Aspiration

In India’s rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem, private hospitals often struggle to balance tertiary care with training and research. Kauvery Hospitals, Electronic City, breaks this stereotype.

With dedicated DNB programs, a robust surgical fellowship pipeline, and strong partnerships with international surgical societies, Kauvery is creating a self-sustaining academic and clinical ecosystem - one that not only performs at the highest level, but educates and replicates that excellence across institutions.

In a time where healthcare headlines are often dominated by infrastructure or insurance coverage, Kauvery’s dual recognitions quietly underscore a different, more critical benchmark: clinical depth.

Final Thoughts

For a surgeon who has spent his life pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in gastrointestinal and hernia surgery, being called “The Robot Man” might seem like a casual compliment. But in a field where millimeter errors can alter lives, that kind of precision is rare, revered, and now institutionally recognised.

And for a hospital that has grown from strength to strength across Southern India, this dual recognition from HSI and APHS may well mark the beginning of its rise as one of Asia’s leading centres for surgical excellence, innovation and education.

Kauvery Hospital - Electronic City

Hewlett Packard Avenue, Konappana Agrahara, Electronic City, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560100

For inquiries or appointments:

Call: 080 6801 6801 Email: wecare@kauveryhospital.com

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!