Is softened water safe to drink? Myths and facts

There is a common perception that softened water is unsafe to drink. While this claim frequently appears in online discussions and informal advice, it is helpful to examine the scientific facts behind water softening You've probably heard someone say softened water isn't safe to drink. Maybe a neighbour mentioned it, or you read something online that made you hesitate filling your glass from the tap. But how much of that is actually true? Water softeners have been around for decades, yet the confusion around drinking softened water refuses to go away. Despite misconceptions, softened water is safe to drink as it removes excess calcium and magnesium without compromising nutritional value. Properly maintained, it tastes neutral and is suitable for cooking, while modern softeners minimize water wastage.

This article explains everything you need to understand about softened water. Well, do not worry, this blog will answer your doubts.

What is softened water? Water that has undergone a process to reduce hardness caused by magnesium and calcium is known as softened water. This is generally achieved through ion exchange, in which potassium or sodium ions replace calcium and magnesium. This makes water suitable for household use, reducing the scale buildup, improving the efficiency and lifespan of the plumbing system and improving the overall skin and hair health.

Common myths about drinking softened water 1st myth- Softened water removes essential minerals This is one of the common misconceptions about softened water.

Fact: Water softeners remove excess amounts of calcium and magnesium from the water, which has an impact on the home appliances and fixtures but little or no impact on the nutritional value of water.

2nd myth- Softened water tastes bad It is generally presumed that softened water tastes artificial.

Fact: If the hard water softener is maintained properly, the water will have a neutral taste, as softened water prevents the mineral aftertaste associated with hard water.

3rd myth- Softened water is not good for cooking Many people believe that softened water will change the nutritional value, taste or texture of food as it changes the existing composition of water.

Fact: However, in reality, softened water is completely safe for cooking, as it prevents the mineral deposition that affects the texture of rice grains, pulses and beverages like tea. It can also improve the taste of the cooked food.

4th myth- The water softening process involves wastage of water One of the common concerns among people is that water softeners waste water in the softening process.

Fact: Modern hard water convertors are designed to use less water and salt for regeneration. These water softener systems regenerate only when it is necessary or required while monitoring the water usage. This results in less wastage of water.

5th myth- Softened water contains high amounts of sodium It is generally assumed that the water softening process introduces sodium into the water, making it salty in taste.

Fact: In reality, it depends on the hardness of the water source. If the water is slightly hard, less sodium will be used in the softening process.

Though certain groups are advised to avoid softened water for consumption, like people with high blood pressure or kidney disease, pregnant women and infants.

Conclusion Drinking softened water might be safe if the water quality is under a safe limit. However, if the TDS levels, bacterial and microbial contamination are high, it is advisable to choose a water purifier with a multi-stage filtration system.

Beyond drinking water, it is also important to manage hard water for other household activities. When addressing hard water issues, installing a whole-house tank water softener is often more effective than using individual tap filters. This approach ensures softened water is distributed throughout the home, helping to protect plumbing fixtures, appliances, hair, and skin from mineral buildup Therefore, while buying a water softener for the home, instead of going for tap water filters, it is recommended to buy a water softener for the home tank. It would provide softened water in every tap of the house, protecting the lifespan of taps, appliances and your hair and skin.