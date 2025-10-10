In a remarkable milestone for education, a 9-year-old girl has successfully passed the French baccalauréat - a national academic qualification typically taken at age 17 or 18 - achieving a perfect score of 20/20 on her oral exam. The achievement, facilitated by ISOSET’s unique approach to education, marks the youngest known instance of a student completing the exam in France’s modern academic history. ISOSET Celebrates Historic Educational Breakthrough as 9-Year-Old Girl Passes French Baccalauréat

The accomplishment is more than a personal triumph - it reflects a broader trend of success linked to ISOSET’s alternative learning model. Over the past decade, the Paris-based organization has guided young learners to extraordinary achievements. Among them: students passing the baccalauréat at ages 12 and 14, teenagers earning multiple master’s degrees before 16, and a student defending a doctoral thesis at just 17. Currently, two more students - aged 16 and 18 - are pursuing PhDs.

A New Approach to Learning

What sets ISOSET apart is its core philosophy: academic study should be limited to no more than two hours a day. This counterintuitive model prioritizes balance over intensity, allowing time for social activities, sports, the arts, and rest. The goal is not just academic excellence, but also emotional well-being and personal growth.

According to the family of the 9-year-old graduate, this approach allows children to flourish without the burden of stress. “At that age, they don’t even know what stress is,” said one relative, adding that the method encourages self-confidence, resilience, and strong communication skills - traits typically seen in much older students.

Expanding Impact Beyond Childhood Education

While early academic achievement garners headlines, ISOSET’s reach goes far beyond youth education. The organization has also developed programs for adult learners, offering intensive IT training and professional development workshops that participants have described as “life-changing career accelerators.” These offerings are particularly focused on areas such as information systems, project management, and digital transformation - fields that are critical in today’s job market.

Each program, whether for a child or an adult, adheres to the same principles: personalized guidance, efficient learning strategies, and close mentorship. This consistency has helped ISOSET establish a reputation not only for accelerated learning but for sustainable, long-term success.

Rooted in France, Inspiring the World

Despite growing international interest and invitations to expand abroad, ISOSET remains committed to its French roots. This choice reflects the organization’s focus on building a world-class educational model from within, rather than spreading too thin too quickly.

“Education should never be reduced to hours of pressure and repetition,” says Hugo Sbai of ISOSET. “Our results show that children and adults alike can thrive academically and personally when balance and innovation are at the heart of learning.”

As debates continue globally around how best to educate the next generation, ISOSET offers a compelling case for rethinking the traditional classroom - starting with the belief that less time can lead to better results.

About ISOSET

Founded 17 years ago in Paris, ISOSET has become a leader in innovative education and professional training. The organization blends academic rigor with personalized teaching and life balance, helping children achieve extraordinary milestones while also equipping adults with transformative career skills. ISOSET’s programs span youth education, IT training, and corporate development, reflecting its mission to redefine learning for the modern era.

