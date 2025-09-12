Jaedyn Shaw traded from the Courage to Gotham FC for an NWSL-record $1.25 million

Midfielder Jaedyn Shaw has been traded from the North Carolina Courage to Gotham FC for a National Women's Soccer League-record $1.25 million in intraleague transfer funds. HT Image

The previous record was the $600,000 that the Utah Royals received from the Kansas City Current for Ally Sentnor last month.

Gotham said Thursday that the team is working toward an “updated and extended contract” with Shaw.

“Jaedyn is one of the world’s top talents who already has great NWSL and international experience,” Gotham general manager Yael Averbuch West said in a statement released by the team. “We look forward to having her in our team environment and can’t wait to see her impact on our club both now and into the future.”

Shaw, who was on the U.S. team roster for the Paris Olympics, joins a star-studded Gotham squad that includes Women's World Cup winner Esther Gonzalez, U.S. team midfielder Rose Lavelle and defender Jess Carter, who won a European Championship with England this summer.

Shaw joined the San Diego Wave in 2022 at 17 and became the youngest player to score in her debut match. She scored 13 goals last season for the Wave, a league record for a teenager.

She was traded to the Courage in January but never really found a rhythm with the team.

Shaw has made 26 appearances with the U.S., scoring eight goals. She was named U.S. Soccer's best young women's player of the year in 2022.

Gotham is 7-6-6 and above the playoff line in sixth place in the NWSL standings, with a pair of consecutive wins. Shaw could be available as early as Friday night when Gotham visits the Wave.

