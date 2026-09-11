Jio IPO explained: Business growth, financials and key things to watch for

In the last decade, Jio has evolved from mobile connectivity to a broadband, digital service, entering into a major consumer ecosystem. The company has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus for a new IPO, offering 27 crore equity shares primarily for debt repayment.

That expansion has shifted the scale of the business and investor perception. Jio Platforms has now filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI proposing a new issue of 27 crore equity shares. As of 24 August 2026, the IPO is yet to take shape, with the price band, subscription dates and listing date yet to be announced.

Jio’s business growth and financial performance, with final terms to come, is a useful point to understand what the IPO could mean for investors.

What is the Jio IPO and how is the issue structured? Jio Platforms is the digital-services holding company of Reliance Industries, with Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJIL) as its operating subsidiary. Jio Platforms combines telecom connectivity with broadband, enterprise services, cloud, digital applications and emerging technology initiatives.

The DRHP proposes a 100% fresh issue of up to 27 crore shares, representing approximately 2.9% of Jio Platforms’ post-issue equity. There is no offer-for-sale component, meaning the issue is designed to raise new capital for the company rather than provide an exit to existing shareholders.

The DRHP does not specify a final issue price. Media estimates have placed the potential issue size between ₹35,000 and ₹40,000 crore, but this should not be treated as the confirmed IPO size until Jio announces the price band.

A major portion of the proceeds is earmarked for debt reduction. Jio Platforms proposes using up to ₹27,500 crore of net IPO proceeds to prepay or repay certain borrowings of RJIL, particularly external commercial borrowings. The remaining proceeds can be used for general corporate purposes, subject to the limits specified in the DRHP.

Reliance Industries held 66.43% of Jio Platforms as of 31 March 2026. Other major shareholders include Meta’s Jaadhu Holdings with 9.99% and Google International with 7.73%.

How has Jio’s business and financial performance grown? Jio’s investment argument is the combination of scale and profitability.

As of 31 March 2026, RJIL had 524.4 million customers, up from 488.2 million a year earlier. Jio added 36.2 million customers during FY26. Its exit-quarter ARPU stood at ₹214 per month, compared with ₹206.2 in FY25. Data traffic increased sharply to 241.4 billion GB from 184.5 billion GB.

Jio has also expanded beyond mobile connectivity. It had 268.5 million 5G customers and more than 27 million fixed broadband connections at the end of FY26. The financial numbers show that this expansion has translated into higher earnings. Jio Platforms reported: