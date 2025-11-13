KIIT Leads Odisha in QS Asia University Rankings 2026

Odisha’s higher education story added a new highlight this year. KIIT Deemed to be University has been named the top-ranked institution in the state, across both private and government universities, in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. It now holds the 294th position in Asia, a result that signals both steady progress and growing credibility for the university on the global stage. KIIT Deemed to be University has achieved the top rank in Odisha, placed 294th in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026, highlighting its progress and credibility.

Odisha’s Flag-Bearer in Asia

The QS Asia University Rankings, released annually by Quacquarelli Symonds, assess institutions across the continent on a wide range of factors, from teaching and research to global reputation. More than 1,500 universities were part of the evaluation this year, including 555 first-time entrants.

In that large field, KIIT’s performance stands out not only for the ranking itself but for what it represents: a university that has built its place through consistency rather than scale, and focus rather than age. Within India, it has also found a spot among the top private universities, continuing its run as the leading institution from Eastern India.

How the Rankings Work

QS evaluates universities on parameters such as academic reputation, research quality, faculty-student ratio, international engagement, and employer reputation. It also looks at factors like the number of PhD-qualified faculty, papers per faculty, and how connected an institution is through global research networks. Other measures include citations per paper and opportunities for student and faculty exchange, which reflect how actively a university collaborates and shares knowledge across borders.

KIIT’s balance across these areas has helped it hold ground against much older universities. The emphasis on research and publication has supported its visibility internationally, while its growing exchange programmes have drawn students and faculty from outside India.

Recognition Beyond Asia

This year’s QS result follows another strong performance in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, where KIIT was placed among the top five universities in India and within the 501 cohort globally. The parallel recognition across both platforms points to a clear pattern, one of steady institutional growth and long-term investment in academic quality.

Built on Shared Effort

Much of KIIT’s progress stems from a collective sense of purpose. Under the guidance of Dr. Achyuta Samanta, who founded KIIT, KISS, and KIMS, the university has encouraged collaboration over competition. Faculty, researchers, and students have been part of a system where success is seen as shared, not individual.

Dr Samanta has often described the institution’s rise as the outcome of sustained teamwork. For a university that is only 22 years old, that sense of shared ownership has helped it perform on par with long-established global names.

A Broader Win for the State

KIIT’s standing is also a reflection of Odisha’s growing presence on the academic map. Over the past two decades, the state’s education ecosystem has evolved from regional to national significance, and KIIT’s rise adds a global layer to that progress.

As higher education becomes more interconnected, achievements like this show what’s possible when ambition meets persistence. For Odisha, it’s another reminder that world-class institutions don’t have to come from traditional hubs, they can emerge from anywhere if built with purpose.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.