Goa, April 2025: In the heart of Siolim, one of North Goa’s most culturally rich and naturally serene locations, Sea Breeze Villas Group proudly unveils its latest masterpiece – La Wisteria. Touted as Goa’s first and only residential project to feature a sprawling central lagoon of over 3000 sq. ft., along with private pools in every apartment and panoramic paddy field views, La Wisteria offers a new definition of luxury living for the modern homebuyer. La Wisteria in Goa offers lagoon-inspired living with private pool

Located just 5 minutes from Assagao, this tranquil and strategic location provides the perfect balance between seclusion and accessibility.

Approved under Goa RERA No. PRGO04252441, La Wisteria is a limited-edition community with just 80 exclusive residences in 1BHK and 2BHK configurations, each thoughtfully designed with a private pool and modern architecture. The project is spread across 3600 sq. m of land and is designed by the award winning leading architecture firm ‘ Anagram Architects ‘ based out of Delhi.

A New Standard for Luxury in Goa

Crafted by Sea Breeze Villas Group, known for its boutique developments across Goa, La Wisteria is a refined residential enclave that merges nature-inspired design with premium living. Nestled in Siolim—known for its scenic backwaters, colonial charm, and proximity to Anjuna, Vagator, Morjim, and Chapora River—La Wisteria is both a peaceful escape and a well-connected lifestyle destination.

“La Wisteria is a dream turned into reality. It was born from our deep understanding of what today’s luxury homebuyer desires—exclusivity, immersion in nature, and resort-style features without compromising on the comforts of home,” says Mr. Arpit Bansal, Director, Sea Breeze Villas Group.

With a legacy of delivering five successful projects before time across Goa, the group continues to create homes that reflect thoughtful design and a sense of timeless luxury.

Unique Features of La Wisteria:

Goa’s only project with a 3000+ sq. ft. central lagoon, offering a serene recreational hub

Private swimming pools in every unit for ultimate privacy and luxury

Stunning panoramic paddy views from each apartment

Exclusive, low-density development with only 80 units

Apartments designed with modern architecture, natural light, and elegant interiors

Located in the peaceful village of Siolim, close to beaches and rivers

Ample car parking, power backup, 24/7 security, CCTV, elevator access, gymnasium, dedicated reception, lounge desk, children’s play area, and medical emergency room

Landscaped gardens, private sit-outs, and top-tier fittings

Everyday Luxury, Redefined

Imagine waking up to the soft hues of the sun reflecting off a serene lagoon, taking a dip in your private pool, and enjoying the fresh breeze from lush paddy fields—all within your sanctuary. That’s the everyday experience at La Wisteria.

Whether it’s a weekend retreat, a retirement residence, or a full-time luxury home, La Wisteria offers residents the best of modern indulgence in a setting rooted in Goan charm.

A Promising Investment Opportunity

With Goa witnessing rising demand from both national and international buyers, La Wisteria is poised to become one of North Goa’s most sought-after addresses. Its combination of premium location, limited inventory, and thoughtfully designed luxury residences ensures strong value appreciation and high rental potential.

These apartments are excellent for co-ownership models as well, with returns of up to 10% annually, and can be seen on daily rental platforms with a reputed rental management company onboard—yielding strong income and high ROI.

Project Details:

Project Name: La Wisteria

Location: Siolim, North Goa

Developer: Sea Breeze Villas Pvt. Ltd.

Director: Mr. Arpit Bansal

RERA Registration No.: PRGO04252441

Website: https://seabreezevilas.com/

Contact No : +91 73879 88700

About Sea Breeze Villas Pvt. Ltd.

Sea Breeze Villas Pvt. Ltd. is a Goa-based real estate development firm renowned for creating luxury boutique homes that reflect elegance, craftsmanship, and harmony with nature. With a proven track record across Goa, the company has earned a reputation for quality, innovation, and customer-centric design.

For more information, site visits, or booking inquiries, please visit www.seabreezevilas.com

