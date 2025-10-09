Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Larsen & Toubro Contributes 5 Crore to Uttarakhand CM Relief Fund for Disaster Aid

ByGenesis
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 09:09 pm IST

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked L&T for its ₹5 crore contribution to the CM’s Relief Fund to support reconstruction efforts in disaster-affected areas.

New Delhi: A delegation from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday and presented a cheque of 5 crore towards the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The contribution will support relief and rehabilitation efforts for communities affected by recent natural disasters in the state.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami receiving a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5 crore cheque for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund from representatives of Larsen & Toubro in New Delhi.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami receiving a 5 crore cheque for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund from representatives of Larsen & Toubro in New Delhi.

Expressing his appreciation for L&T’s support, Chief Minister Dhami said the company’s gesture would significantly aid the state government’s ongoing efforts in disaster response and reconstruction. He noted that Uttarakhand, being geographically sensitive, frequently faces natural calamities, and such partnerships between the government and private sector help accelerate recovery work.

The Chief Minister added that the state government continues to prioritise relief and rehabilitation activities across disaster-hit regions and is working to strengthen disaster management systems.

Senior officials from the L&T group were present on the occasion.

