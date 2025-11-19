Leaders Attend ‘Kirtan Darbar’ in Srinagar Ahead of 350th Martyrdom Anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

A Kirtan Darbar was organised at Gurdwara Sri Chatti Patshahi Sahib in Srinagar on Tuesday to mark the beginning of events commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Senior leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, attended the ceremony, which also saw the presence of Punjab Cabinet members and representatives of the local Sikh community. Arvind Kejriwal at the Kirtan Darbar held in Srinagar to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Addressing the gathering, attendees highlighted the historic significance of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice. Widely remembered for defending religious freedom during the 17th century, the ninth Sikh Guru was martyred in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk in 1675. Speakers at the event noted that the anniversary offers an opportunity to revisit his teachings of courage, compassion and the protection of human rights.

During the event, Arvind Kejriwal said he felt honoured to participate in the ceremony in Srinagar, calling the occasion “spiritually meaningful.” He noted that the commemoration serves as a reminder of the Guru’s message of standing up for justice and safeguarding the vulnerable. Kejriwal also informed attendees that a religious procession would depart from Srinagar on Wednesday and is scheduled to reach Anandpur Sahib on November 22, where major state-level programmes are planned.

Urging wider participation, he added that events being organised across Punjab aim to ensure that younger generations understand the historical context and values associated with Guru Tegh Bahadur’s martyrdom. According to officials, the series of programmes will include devotional gatherings, community interactions and educational activities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also addressed the congregation, spoke about the importance of preserving and communicating Sikh history in formats accessible to contemporary audiences. He said that traditional narratives, literature, and modern tools such as light-and-sound shows can help deepen public engagement with the Guru’s life and legacy.

According to organisers, commemorative events will continue through the month, culminating in a special legislative session scheduled to take place on November 24 in Anandpur Sahib. Officials said this would be the first time such a session is held at the historic site, adding that leaders from different regions had been invited.

The procession departing from Srinagar on Wednesday will halt at several locations before reaching Anandpur Sahib, where large congregations are expected. Organisers said the aim is to ensure that the Guru’s message reaches people across age groups and communities.