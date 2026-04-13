LHP Noah Schultz, White Sox's No. 2 prospect, set for debut Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox are promoting No. 2 prospect Noah Schultz, who will make his major league debut in Tuesday's home game vs. Tampa Bay. HT Image

The team announced the news Sunday on its social media accounts with the caption, "Coming soon to a mound near you."

The 22-year-old left-hander was Chicago's first-round pick in the 2022 draft. In 14 innings this season at Triple-A Charlotte, Schultz has posted a 1.29 ERA, striking out 19 and walking two.

At 6-foot-10, Schultz will become one of the tallest left-handed pitchers in major league history, joining Randy Johnson and Eric Hillman.

He threw just 73 total innings across Double-A and Triple-A last season due to a patella injury. Schultz is yet to throw more than 88 1/3 innings in a season since being drafted, dealing with shoulder and hand injuries.

Over five seasons across five levels of minor league competition, Schultz has a career 2.76 ERA in 59 appearances spanning 221 2/3 innings. He has 285 strikeouts against 84 walks.

According to multiple reports, utilityman Sam Antonacci also will join the White Sox on Tuesday. Antonacci, 23, has posted a .317 batting average and .997 OPS in 13 games for Charlotte this season while learning to play left field. During the World Baseball Classic, Antonacci split his time between second base and shortstop for Team Italy. He batted just 2-of-19 , but slugged a triple and a home run, stole a base and scored five runs for the surprise semifinalists.

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