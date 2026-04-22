Lightning coach: Victor Hedman 'doubtful' to play in first round

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman is unlikely to suit up for his team in its first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens, head coach Jon Cooper announced Tuesday. HT Image

Hedman hasn't played in a game since exiting in the first period of Tampa Bay's 6-2 victory versus the Vancouver Canucks on March 19 due to illness. Six days later, the Lightning announced Hedman was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Hedman was spotted on the ice after Tampa Bay's optional morning skate ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 against the visiting Montreal Canadiens. The Canadiens recorded a 4-3 victory in overtime on Sunday in the opener of the best-of- seven series.

When asked to put a percentage on Hedman's health, Cooper said the defenseman could return "at some point, I think, but not right now.

"I wouldn't rule anything out, but I'd say I'd put that on the doubtful side for this series."

Hedman, 35, has recorded 17 points in 33 games this season. He has endured extended absences due to an undisclosed injury in November and elbow surgery in December.

Hedman is a 2017-18 Norris Trophy winner as the best defenseman in the league, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the 2020 Conn Smythe Trophy recipient as the playoff MVP.

He has totaled 811 career points , a plus-192 rating and 782 penalty minutes in 1,164 games since being selected by the Lightning with the second overall pick of the 2009 NHL Draft.

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