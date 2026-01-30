LMIL Outlines Multi-State Investment Roadmap Following Strategic Engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026

India’s national priorities in clean energy, healthcare access, and domestic manufacturing are moving into an execution phase, with states actively driving investible, future-ready infrastructure. Aligning with this shift, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited is positioning itself as a private sector partner in enabling this transition. Sachidanand Upadhyay, MD of Lord's Mark Industries Ltd, with the CM and delegates from respective states signing various MOUs at the World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. (Lord’s Mark)

Following strategic engagements led by its Managing Director, Sachidanand Upadhyay, at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos - Klosters, Switzerland. The company has outlined a multi-state investment roadmap across clean energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. These initiatives currently at varying stages of Expression of Interest (EOI), Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), and ongoing discussions reflect Lord’s Mark’s intent to participate in India’s next phase of infrastructure-led growth.

Lord’s Mark has entered into an MoU with the Government of Maharashtra for two projects with a combined proposed investment of ₹225 Cr. The first project focuses on affordable medical and healthcare infrastructure, involving an investment of ₹150 Cr, with the project scheduled to commence in May 2026 and completion expected within the next 3-4 years. The initiative is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately ₹500 Cr.

The second project relates to manufacturing and medical devices, to be set up across Mahape and Nagpur, with a proposed investment of ₹75 Cr and the project is expected to begin in September 2026 and complete within the next 2 years. This project is estimated to generate annual revenues of around ₹300 Cr.

With the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the company has signed MoUs covering three projects.

The Green Hydrogen project, with a proposed investment of ₹ 1,000 Cr, is expected to commence in December 2026, along with its JU Partner and will end in the next 3 years.

A Solar Rooftop and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) initiative, also involving a proposed investment of ₹ 1,000 Cr, is planned to begin in September 2026, along with its JU Partner and will end in the next 3 years. Revenue estimates will be finalised in due course.

Additionally, an Affordable Healthcare Diagnostics project under a PPP model, with a proposed investment of ₹ 300 Cr, is expected to commence in July 2026 and will end in the next 2 years. The projects in Uttar Pradesh are expected to generate recurring revenue streams over their operating life, supported by long-term demand in clean energy and healthcare infrastructure. Given the early-stage nature of these initiatives and the evolving project structures, the company is expected to generate approximately 700-800 crores revenue yearly.

Lord’s Mark has also entered into a non-binding Expression of Interest with the Government of Kerala to explore investments of approximately ₹100 Cr in the medical and healthcare sector. The proposed project is planned to commence in July 2026 and complete within the next 2 years and is expected to generate approximately ₹200 Cr in annual revenues.

The company is in ongoing discussions with the Government of Assam for a medical infrastructure project, with a proposed investment under evaluation and estimated annual revenues of approximately ₹200 Cr.

Collectively, these initiatives position Lord’s Mark Industries as a diversified infrastructure and manufacturing platform aligned with India’s energy transition and healthcare expansion priorities.

By partnering directly with state governments on identified sectors, the company is building:

Institutional credibility through public-sector trust

Long-duration revenue visibility anchored in essential services

Scalable asset platforms across clean energy and healthcare

Employment-linked growth, reinforcing policy alignment Commenting on the developments, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said: “Our engagements at Davos reflect a focused approach to building scalable platforms in clean energy and healthcare. These initiatives strengthen our long-term growth visibility while contributing meaningfully to employment generation and regional infrastructure development. As we drive progress, we are proud to be part of India’s journey towards self-sustainability, leveraging local talent and resources to build a resilient economy.”

The company has adopted a phased and balanced capital deployment strategy to fund its investment roadmap. Projects will be financed through a mix of internal accruals, selective equity infusion via a rights issue, project-linked debt, and platform-aligned with the Global foreign direct investment (FDI). This diversified structure supports timely execution while maintaining balance sheet strength. All projects are planned to be completed within a 2–3 year delivery window. By sequencing investments with milestone progress and revenue ramp-up, Lord’s Mark aims to rely on operating cash flows, while the combined portfolio of initiatives is expected to generate over 2,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across multiple states.