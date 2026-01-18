Lookman gives Nigeria third place after AFCON shoot-out with Egypt

Ademola Lookman converted the spot-kick that gave Nigeria a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt after a 0-0 draw on Saturday in the Africa Cup of Nations third place play-off. HT Image

Victory for the Super Eagles in Casablanca followed the disappointment of losing shoot-outs that cost them chances to compete at the 2026 World Cup and in the 2025 AFCON final.

Nigeria lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo last November in a play-off for a place in the World Cup intercontinental play-offs.

Then, three days ago, they lost another shoot-out to fail against hosts Morocco in an AFCON semi-final.

Success maintained a perfect Nigerian record in third place AFCON matches after seven previous play-offs victories.

Before Lookman scored, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed the Eagles' first kick, then Akor Adams, captain Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi scored.

Premier League pair Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush both had kicks saved by Stanley Nwabali before Ramy Rabia and Mahmoud Saber scored.

Egypt made six changes and Nigeria five to the teams that started semi-final losses to Senegal and hosts Morocco respectively three days ago.

Captain Salah started for the Pharaohs while traditional first choices in goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and forward Marmoush were among the substitutes.

Attackers Victor Osimhen and Lookman, both former winners of the annual African player of the year award, sat on the bench for Nigeria.

Most Moroccans in a crowd that nearly filled the 45,000-capacity Stade Mohammed V backed Nigeria. They whistled whenever Egypt gained possession and when coach Hossam Hassan was shown on the big screen.

This support for the Super Eagles was attributed to the great rivalry between Morocco and Egypt, both at national team and club levels.

- Goals disallowed -

Nigeria initially, then Egypt had spells of dominance in a goalless opening half on a cold, cloudy evening in the Moroccan commercial capital.

Paul Onuachu thought he had broken the deadlock on 36 minutes as he deflected the ball with his head past goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.

However, a VAR review by the Moroccan referee revealed Onuachu had accidently struck Hamdy Fathy with an elbow. The goal was disallowed and the Nigerian yellow-carded.

Lookman was introduced by coach Eric Chelle for the second half, replacing Onuachu, and he had the ball in the net in the opening minute of the second period. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.

Nigeria started after the break with a series of attacks. Following a largely uneventful first half, Shobeir the son of former Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Shobeir was forced to make several saves.

Salah seldom threatened and when he did cut in with the ball, the potential danger was quickly averted. Marmoush came on as the play-off passed the hour mark to try and boost a blunt strike force.

But as the match entered the final 10 minutes there was no sign of Osimhen being brought on, suggesting he might not have been fully fit.

In quick succession, Adams, then Marmoush threatened to score, but neither could deliver the finishing touch under pressure from opponents.

Salah then disappointed when offered a scoring opportunity from a free-kick outside the box. He hit the ball straight into the wall and it was swiftly cleared.

dl/nf

