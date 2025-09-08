Mets' RHP Brandon Sproat throws five no-hit innings in debut

The New York Mets did not play things safe with the playoffs on the line. They recalled heralded right-hander Brandon Sproat and handed him the ball to start Sunday's game at the Cincinnati Reds. HT Image

Sproat did not allow a hit until Noelvi Marte rapped a single with one out in the sixth, but he left the game on the hook for the loss as he allowed three hits and three runs over six innings. He posted seven strikeouts and four walks during his 88-pitch effort as the Reds held a 3-1 lead through six.

In other moves prior to Sunday's game, the Mets reinstated relief pitcher Reed Garrett from the 15-day injured list, optioned right-handers Wander Suero and Kevin Herget to Triple-A and designated right-hander Justin Garza for assignment.

Sproat, who turns 25 on Sept. 17, posted an 8-6 record with a 4.24 ERA in 26 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse. He was a second-round pick in the 2023 draft.

The Mets continued a trend of promoting young arms after recent call-ups of fellow right-handers Nolan McLean and Jonah Tong.

McLean is 4-0 with a 1.37 ERA in four starts since being promoted while Tong beat the Miami Marlins on Friday in his big league debut. He gave up four runs and six hits over five innings.

Garrett, 32, has a 3.61 ERA with 62 strikeouts this season in 54 appearances with 52 1/3 innings pitched.

Suero, Herget and Garza each have five appearances for the Mets this season. Suero, 33, has a 11.37 ERA while the 34-year-old Herget and 31-year-old Garza have had better success.

Entering Sunday's play, the Mets held the final playoff spot in the National League four games ahead of the San Francisco Giants in the wild-card chase.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.