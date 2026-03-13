MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers ₹1,836 crore to women under Ladli Behna scheme

Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred ₹1,836 crore to the bank accounts of 1.25 crore women under the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana, releasing the 34th instalment of the flagship programme ahead of the Navratri festival. Mohan Yadav addresses beneficiaries during a programme for the Ladli Behna scheme in Gwalior district.

The amount of ₹1,500 each was credited directly to the accounts of beneficiaries during a state-level event held at Shabri Mata Temple in Ghatigaon area of Gwalior district. Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the scheme aims to strengthen the economic position of women and ensure their greater participation in family and social development.

Officials said that from June 2023 to February 2026, a total of 33 instalments had already been transferred under the scheme, amounting to ₹54,140 crore. The monthly assistance under the scheme was increased by ₹250 last November, taking the benefit to ₹1,500 per month for eligible women.

During the event, the chief minister also performed the inauguration and foundation laying of 54 development projects worth about ₹121 crore in the region.

Yadav said the state government plans to go beyond financial assistance and connect women beneficiaries with skill development, employment and self-employment opportunities to promote self-reliance.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was present at the programme, said initiatives aimed at women’s economic empowerment are essential for achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047.