Oilers GM confident Connor McDavid will agree to extension

The Edmonton Oilers remain optimistic that star forward Connor McDavid will agree to a long-term contract extension, with general manager Stan Bowman saying this week, "he wants nothing more to win in Edmonton." HT Image

McDavid is heading toward the final season of an eight-year, $100 million contract that has paid him an average of $12.5 million per season, and officially $10 million in the 2025-26 season, tied for 25th most in the league.

Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl is set to be the highest paid player in the NHL this season at $16.5 million.

McDavid has done more than enough to earn a significant raise, earning the Art Ross Trophy for leading the league in points five times. He is a four-time winner of the Ted Lindsay Award for league MVP as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association and has helped the Oilers into the playoffs for six consecutive seasons.

"I take him at his word," Bowman said when asked about McDavid signing at extension at some point. "He's going through his own process, and you have to understand that and respect it, and I do. When he's ready, he'll be ready."

In 67 games last season, McDavid scored 26 goals with 74 assists to reach 100 points for the fifth consecutive season and eighth time in the past nine seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick by the Oilers in 2015 has led the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of the past two seasons.

McDavid has 361 goals and 721 assists (1,082 points) in 10 career seasons (712 games).

"It's one of those things where we've had multiple conversations, and he's been very consistent with what he's been saying to the media as well as to myself and we just kind of go (at it) from it from there," Bowman said.

--Field Level Media