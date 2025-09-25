On sale under 35,000, OPPO F31 Series 5G is built for value

India’s diverse geography brings unique challenges for smartphones—scorching summers in the north, heavy rains in the south and northeast, dry desert winds in Rajasthan, and fine dust particles in Haryana. At the same time, the Indian consumer is also value-driven, seeking products that not only perform well today but also offer long-term reliability. A recent India Smartphone Durability Consumer Study by Counterpoint Research and OPPO revealed that as many as 79 per cent of smartphone users in India prize durability as one of the top factors while looking for a new device. The OPPO F31 Series 5G is the result of an in-depth study.

The OPPO F31 Series 5G is designed to meet these expectations, offering six years of smooth performance guarantee, resistance to 18 everyday spills, and the durability to adapt across different climates. Building on the F-Series’ legacy of durability, this new line-up offers more than just a spec upgrade. Launched on September 15, 2025, the OPPO F31 Series 5G is an evolution shaped by real user feedback.

OPPO’s tagline for the new series, “Smooth and Powerful”, aptly captures the essence, a promise to deliver a seamless user experience that is also robust enough to withstand the rigours of the Indian environment. It addresses key user pain points around thermal efficiency, lag, and accidental damage, making it a compelling choice for everyday professionals, shopkeepers, traders, and the dedicated gig workers who are fast becoming the backbone of our growing economy.

Durability: Engineered for India’s extremities

The OPPO F31 Series 5G sets a new benchmark in durability, addressing the top concerns of Indian users—water, dust, spills, and drops. The study revealed that 67 per cent of users have had to repair devices due to physical damage, while 78 per cent avoid using their phones in the rain for fear of water damage. OPPO addresses these concerns with a unique trio of IP certifications. IP69 protects against high-pressure sprays and immersion, IP68 ensures safety in dusty environments and water submersion, and IP66 guards against strong jets and accidental spills.

But the Indian problem extends beyond just water and dust. Imagine a cup of chai spilling on your smartphone – a liquid with a viscosity very different from water. To tackle this problem, the new OPPO F31 Series 5G offers resistance to 18 common liquids, from coffee and juice to steam, detergent, and muddy water.

Its toughness extends to design with a 360° Armour Body made of aerospace-grade alloy, a multi-layer cushioning system, and MIL-STD-810H testing protects against drops, bumps, extreme temperatures, and vibrations. Even the lens is shielded by a raised protective ring. With such robust construction, it’s no surprise that 86 per cent of OPPO users already rate the brand highly for durability.

Smoothness and performance: A promise of longevity

Performance slowdowns are among the biggest pain points for smartphone users, especially professionals who depend on their devices. The OPPO F31 Series 5G tackles this with a 72-month fluency certification, ensuring long-term smoothness and stability.

The lineup is powered by carefully chosen chipsets—Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 on the F31 Pro+, Dimensity 7300 Energy on the F31 Pro, and Dimensity 6300 Energy on the F31. Paired with OPPO’s Dual Engine Smoothness System, the phone delivers a fluid, stutter-free experience from day one— with app installs 26 per cent faster, animations more seamless, and app switching designed to feel instantaneous. A new one-click rejuvenation feature further boosts performance by up to 15% and makes app launches 20% faster, keeping the phone responsive even after years of use.

Heat is another major challenge in India’s climate. The F31 Series 5G addresses this with OPPO’s largest 5,219mm² vapor chamber in the OPPO F31 Pro+, a 4363mm² SuperCool VC System in the OPPO F31 Pro, and a 4300mm² SuperCool VC System in the OPPO F31 for advanced cooling and adaptive throttling that maintains stable performance even at 45°C. Whether you’re multitasking or streaming in peak summer, your phone stays smooth and reliable.

Battery life and charging: Power for the long haul

For professionals always on the move, battery life is critical. The OPPO F31 Series 5G packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery designed to last over five years. This durability is powered by OPPO’s self-developed bionic repair electrolyte technology, which continuously repairs the battery’s core components to prevent damage and extend lifespan.

When you’re low on charge, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging takes the battery from 0% to 58% in just 30 minutes, and to a full 100% in roughly an hour. Gamers and streamers benefit from bypass charging, which powers the phone directly from the charger, reducing heat and preserving battery health.

The series also supports reverse charging, letting your device double up as a power bank in emergencies. And with seamless operation in extreme conditions, from -20°C cold to 43°C heat, the OPPO F31 5G ensures reliable power wherever life takes you.

Design and safety: For seamless, worry-free usage

The OPPO F31 Series combines sleek design with practical innovations. The F31 Pro+ features a 6.8-inch Ultra-slim display with a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, offering one of the most immersive viewing experiences in its category. The FHD+ display with 1.07 billion colours, making every photo and video richer in detail. Complementing this is the 300% ultra-volume speaker system, ensuring calls and notifications are heard clearly, even across a noisy office floor.

Eye comfort is also a priority. According to OPPO, the 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming reduces flicker at low brightness, helping prevent headaches and eye strain, while offering added safety for sensitive users such as children, pregnant women, and those with epilepsy or seizure disorders.

The new OPPO F31 Series 5G also comes with a suite of safety features designed for worry-free use. According to OPPO, the built-in OPPO Lock can remotely block forced exits, shutdowns, USB theft, or firmware flashing, providing shopkeepers and traders with an extra layer of protection. Outdoor Mode 2.0 brings rider-focused optimisations such as a brighter display and app prioritisation, making it especially useful for delivery professionals. Meanwhile, Glove Mode and Splash Touch keep the phone fully functional even with gloves on or when hands are wet or oily, a practical advantage for those working in challenging conditions.

The design remains slim, sleek, and premium. The OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is available in Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, and Festive Pink; the F31 Pro 5G in Desert Gold and Space Grey; and the F31 5G in Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red.

Sharper Images

The series raises the bar for everyday photography. Its 50MP main camera with OIS delivers sharp, stable shots, while the 32MP (F31 Pro/F31 Pro+) and 16MP (F31) front cameras ensure high-quality selfies and crystal-clear video calls. A standout feature is 4K underwater videography, letting users capture moments in ways few smartphones can. On the software side, AI tools like Perfect Shot, Reflection Remover, Unblur, and Eraser 2.0 make it simple to polish photos effortlessly. ColorOS has also been improved by leaps and bounds in this upgrade, allowing for seamless screen switches. You can also customise the display and lock screens to your taste. Productivity also gets a boost with the integration of Google Gemini into OPPO apps for tasks such as summarisation and automation.

Stronger Connections

For professionals who depend on uninterrupted connectivity, the F31 Series 5G delivers. Its Hunter Antenna Architecture provides 91.6% coverage, 300% stronger than the previous generation, while the NetworkBoost Chip S1 manages interference in real time, keeping connections stable from crowded city markets to remote villages. It is also the first in its segment to support 5G++, enabling ultra-fast speeds and enhanced signal frequencies. Meanwhile, Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) ensures users stay connected across two networks at once, a vital advantage for delivery partners and gig workers.

In conclusion

India’s diversity—of climate, lifestyles, and everyday challenges—demands a smartphone designed with its people in mind. The OPPO F31 Series 5G, released on September 15, 2025, is the result of an in-depth study into what Indian consumers truly need from their devices. You can choose the model that fits your needs. While the OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G comes as a ‘full package’ choice, the OPPO F31 Pro 5G is the perfect ‘everyday companion’.

Backed by research and built with intent, the OPPO F31 Series 5G reflects the brand’s belief that what India wants, India gets, a series made not just for today, but for the years ahead.

