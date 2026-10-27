Opinion | Valmiki Jayanti: true respect for the foundation stones

By Lalji Nirmal, Member of the Legislative Council This was not merely a symbol of reverence for Maharishi Valmiki, but also a concrete expression of his sensitivity towards those standing at the last rung of society.

The cultural pride of one's state and sensitivity towards those standing at the lowest rung of society. On Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh translated these two ideals into action, conveying a heartfelt message. On one hand, ambitious projects worth crores of rupees are taking shape to establish sacred sites associated with Adikavi Maharishi Valmiki, the composer of Ramayana, on the global tourism map. On the other hand, providing genuine respect for the labor of communities that were neglected and deprived under previous governments, along with a shield of social security, reflects the Yogi government's vision of Ram Rajya, which Maharishi Valmiki celebrated in his epic.

India's cultural renaissance remains incomplete until the places of penance of those great personalities and sages who shaped the soul of this country receive the respect they deserve. Yogi government's strategy is clear and far-sighted: to transform every important site associated with Maharishi Valmiki through the Ramayana Circuit and Ram Van-Gaman Path. Valmiki Ashram in Lalapur, Chitrakoot, is emerging as the foremost center of this initiative. This sacred land of penance is where Maharishi Valmiki guided society through his knowledge and spiritual discipline.

The 12.5-foot-tall bronze statue of Maharishi Valmiki, installed here by the Tourism Department, along with the comprehensive development of the ashram, shows the government is returning to its roots with full dedication. In addition, the construction of a grand tourism facilitation center is in its final stage. It will become a major hub for devotees and researchers arriving from around the world.

Government has taken forward several other projects to preserve this heritage. Projects such as Valmiki Ghat, the parikrama path and the aarti site have been approved. Government has made financial provisions for Valmiki sites in Ayodhya and Etawah; it is preserving Bithoor Ashram in Kanpur, and it has named the new airport in Ayodhya after Maharishi Valmiki. In addition, the state is building ten memorials in each of its 403 Assembly constituencies, featuring statues of Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabir, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

These efforts matter for cultural heritage and social representation, but symbols also have limits. The most effective way to make the memory of great personalities permanent is to bring tangible improvements to the lives of the communities that look up to them for inspiration. In this regard, the announcements made for Safai Mitras are a major step. While honoring sanitation workers in Varanasi, the Chief Minister called them the foundation stones that remain unseen but support the entire structure. This metaphor is more than a figure of speech; it states a fact. These workers are the foundation of public health, epidemic prevention, and the urban system. Felicitation ceremonies have their own value because they help change how society sees these workers. But the real question is whether they will receive rights along with respect. Chief Minister Yogi's announcements draw attention to this question.

CM Yogi first targeted the problem that has long been the outsourcing system's biggest ailment. In the long chain of contractors and agencies, a portion of an employee's hard-earned income often disappears along the way. CM presented the Uttar Pradesh Outsource Sewa Nigam as a solution, which guarantees a minimum honorarium of ₹16,000. Removing intermediaries and arranging payments through an accountable institution is a step in the right direction, because without accountability, any salary guarantee remains confined to paper.

Adding facilities to the minimum honorarium for employees takes this initiative beyond a mere wage increase. Hospital facilities under ESI offer major relief to workers whose jobs expose them to infection and disease risks. Treatment costs can push a low-income family into debt, making health security a basic necessity. Accident insurance aims to ensure that a family is not left helpless in the event of an accident, which is justified given the risky nature of this profession. The rationale behind PF deductions is also far-sighted. The aim is to ensure that, upon retirement, workers have their own savings and interest and do not have to depend on their children.

On Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, processions were held across the state, Akhand Manas recitations took place, and CM Yogi Adityanath visited Bithoor to pay floral tributes. This was not merely a symbol of reverence for Maharishi Valmiki, but also a concrete expression of his sensitivity towards those standing at the last rung of society. Caste-based prejudices have afflicted Indian society for centuries. People from the Valmiki community and other deprived communities have faced social contempt. When the government speaks of the economic and social empowerment of these communities on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, its significance must be understood in this context. Economic security and dignified employment are among the most effective ways to reduce social discrimination. From this perspective, the social implications of the Chief Minister's announcements are far-reaching.

It is easy to express concern for sanitation workers, but difficult to translate that concern into policy and systems. CM has accomplished the first task and also set the direction for the second. The administrative machinery now bears responsibility for ensuring this commitment reaches every employee. Yogi government has consistently translated its commitments into achievements, and it will do the same.

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