Pune – Paranjape Schemes, a leading real estate developer in Pune, has raised ₹150 crore from WSB Real Estate Partners, a leading alternative asset management firm, along with its co-investors, to support strategic land acquisitions across key township projects. Paranjape Schemes Raises RS 150 Cr from WSB for Strategic Land Acquisition in Pune

This capital infusion marks a deepening of the long-standing partnership between the two firms. WSB Real Estate Partners, through its funds and co-investment platforms, has made multiple investments with Paranjape Schemes over the years underscoring its continued confidence in the developer’s execution capabilities and growth vision.

The funds will be utilized to activate high-potential land parcels within Blue Ridge in Hinjawadi and Forest Trails in Bhugaon, two of Paranjape’s flagship township developments. These parcels will now be developed into new residential phases, further enhancing the infrastructure, scale, and lifestyle offerings of these communities.

With a legacy of over 35 years, Paranjape Schemes has delivered more than 25 million sq. ft. of built-up space and over 20,000 homes across Maharashtra. Its portfolio includes landmark developments such as Blue Ridge, Forest Trails, and the pioneering Athashri senior living communities.

Rahul Paranjape, Director – Corporate Finance, Paranjape Schemes, said “We value our long-standing relationship with WSB Real Estate Partners and are pleased to receive their continued support. This investment allows us to unlock strategic land parcels and fast-track our next phase of growth, with a development potential of up to ₹2,500 crore in revenue. It aligns with our long-term vision of building vibrant, integrated communities that enrich the lives of our residents.”

The partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to thoughtful urban development and long-term value creation in India’s real estate ecosystem.

For more information, please visit –www.pscl.in

About Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Ltd.

With a legacy of over 35 years, Paranjape Schemes has to its credit over 210 top of the line projects with a strong presence in residential and commercial sector across 9 cities They are pioneers in developing housing for senior citizens along with curated housing for differently abled. With a major market presence in Pune, Paranjape Schemes has also expanded their footprints in Mumbai, Thane, Bengaluru and Vadodara.

