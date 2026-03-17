Pepsi® Welcomes Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to the Pepsi Family

Pepsi® has long been synonymous with youth culture and self-expression, defined by a challenger mindset and unapologetic energy. With Ahaan and Aneet, the brand brings on board two young stars who embody this bold, unfiltered spirit. Known for their natural chemistry and growing popularity, the duo represents a generation that connects with culture in real time. By welcoming Ahaan and Aneet to the Pepsi® family, the brand continues its tradition of championing young talent that reflects how today’s generation connects with Pepsi® — not just watching the moment unfold but actively being part of the conversation around it.

Ahead of the reveal, Ahaan and Aneet had the internet buzzing with speculation around their “biggest trailer yet”, but Pepsi® had other plans. In a cheeky twist, the reveal turned out to be a fully decked-out Pepsi® Vanity Trailer — a bait-and-switch that the internet quickly caught on to.

Pepsi®, one of the most iconic brands from the house of PepsiCo India , has welcomed the country’s Gen Z icons Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to the Pepsi family. The partnership marks the start of Pepsi’s newest pop culture chapter, with the duo set to headline the brand’s upcoming campaign.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohak Bhatia, Brand Lead, Pepsi Cola at PepsiCo India, said, “Pepsi has always partnered with gen-next talent who shape youth culture rather than simply reflect it - faces that bring energy, attitude, and cultural influence to the forefront. So, when it came to two of the biggest Bollywood debuts of 2025, we didn’t want to make just another traditional partnership announcement. We wanted to break through the noise with them, and flipping the script the ‘biggest trailer yet’ felt like the freshest way to shake up the feed. As the new generation, Ahaan and Aneet bring an effortless, unfiltered chemistry that reflects the unapologetic spirit of Pepsi. We’re incredibly excited to welcome them aboard.”

Ahaan Panday, on the campaign, “Pepsi has always been the heartbeat of cool in India. Being associated with the brand at this stage of my journey feels incredibly special and something I am deeply grateful for. Pepsi has such a strong connection with the youth and I’m excited to now be a part of that legacy.”

Aneet Padda, on the campaign, “Pepsi embodies that fearless confidence I live for. This campaign therefore feels very natural- playful, spontaneous and full of energy. I’m thrilled to join a brand that has always been such a strong part of culture.”