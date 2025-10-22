PRSI unveils brochure for National Conference 2025 in Dehradun

The Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) has announced that its 47th All India Public Relations Conference will be held in Dehradun from December 13 to 15, 2025. The brochure for the event, themed “Public Relations Vision for Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” was unveiled by Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal. The event aims to promote knowledge-sharing and highlight best practices in communication.

Speaking at the launch, Bansal highlighted the growing importance of public relations in strengthening communication between the government, society, and citizens. He said that the discipline plays a key role not just in sharing information but also in fostering trust and dialogue that guide development efforts.

As Uttarakhand marks 25 years of its formation, Bansal said hosting a national event of this scale in Dehradun carries special significance. He noted that the conference would help bring greater visibility to the state’s public relations community and create opportunities for young professionals to learn from industry experts.

According to PRSI Dehradun Chapter representatives, the three-day conference will bring together communication professionals, media practitioners, corporate leaders, and academicians from across India. Discussions will focus on emerging trends in public relations, digital media’s evolving role, and innovative models of public communication.

