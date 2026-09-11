Punjab AAP MLA accuses BJP-Akali govt of failing to protect sanctity of Guru Granth Sahib

Punjab AAP MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura on Friday accused the previous BJP-Akali government of failing to protect the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, alleging that theft and repeated beadbi incidents took place during its tenure, and demanded accountability from those responsible promptly in all pending cases before courts. He demands accountability for past injustices, including violent protests and ongoing court cases, urging a deeper investigation into alleged misconduct.

Giaspura said the Special Investigation Team (SIT) should establish who ordered action against peaceful protesters and who was responsible for the deaths of Krishan Bhagwan Singh and Gurjit Singh.

The MLA questioned former Punjab Home Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal's claim that he was unaware of the June 1, 2015 theft, saying an Intelligence Wing report had been sent and his personal secretary had informed the SIT.

Giaspura said the government failed to act even after posters appeared in September 2015 seeking the stolen Guru, before Angs of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji were found scattered in October.

He recalled that people had gathered peacefully at Kotkapura for ardas and kirtan, but water cannons and later firing were used. He said the Kotkapura case chargesheet names Sukhbir Badal, Charanjit Sharma, Paramraj Singh Umranangal and Sumedh Singh Saini, who are on bail.

On Behbal Kalan, Giaspura cited court documents related to Badal's bail and said they indicated his presence in Punjab at the time.

Giaspura alleged that the proposed BJP-Akali alliance was aimed at securing political protection in the beadbi and firing cases and pursuing the return of three farm laws.

He said the Bhagwant Mann government had brought stringent legislation for beadbi, with life imprisonment and no bail for guilty persons, and claimed the government remained committed to accountability.