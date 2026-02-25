Punjab CM lays foundation stone for ₹24.5-crore government ITI in Sardulgarh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on February 24, 2026 laid the foundation stone for a government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Fatehgarh Sahnewali village in Sardulgarh, in Mansa district, and said the institute would train 240 students every year in technical trades. Mann hands over a framed citation to a local representative at the Sardulgarh event in Mansa on February 24, 2026.

According to details shared at the programme, the ITI will be built at an estimated cost of ₹24.50 crore, including construction, staffing and infrastructure. The Fatehgarh Sahnewali panchayat has provided five acres of land free of cost for the project, officials said. The proposed trades include Electrician, Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Technician, Industrial Robotics and Digital Manufacturing Technician, and CNC Machining Technician.

In his address, Mann said the institute was intended to expand access to skill-oriented education in the region and create pathways to employment. He linked the announcement to the state government’s broader focus on education and skills, including initiatives around school upgradation and teacher training that the government has highlighted over the past year.

Mann reiterated claims about public spending and welfare delivery, stating that the state government was using public funds for welfare and development. He referred to measures his government has cited in recent months, including primary healthcare expansion through Aam Aadmi Clinics and improvements in government hospitals. He also mentioned the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, under which the government has announced cashless medical treatment coverage of up to ₹10 lakh per family, and repeated claims on job appointments made during the current tenure.

The chief minister listed a set of infrastructure and public works announcements for Sardulgarh and surrounding areas. These included two proposed bridges, a Mohalla Clinic in Sardulgarh, a Health and Wellness Centre and a Block Public Health Unit near the sub-divisional hospital, along with other works related to road improvement, sewerage pipelines and power infrastructure in the area. He also said the Sardulgarh government hospital would be upgraded to a 100-bedded facility.

Senior AAP leader and Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh Bains and Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian were among those present at the programme, according to organisers. Sisodia said the ITI project would support local economic activity, while Bains said it would expand technical training options for youth in the region.