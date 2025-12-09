Punjab CM urges diaspora in Seoul to support investment outreach

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reached Seoul this week to begin the South Korea leg of his international outreach tour after completing his visit to Japan. During an interaction with the Punjabi diaspora in the South Korean capital, he appealed to community members to help deepen economic engagement between Punjab and Korean industries by acting as informal “ambassadors” for the state. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann interacts with members of the Punjabi community in Seoul during his South Korea visit.

Addressing overseas Punjabis, the Chief Minister said that the state has been working to strengthen its business environment and attract long-term industrial partnerships. He added that global engagement and diaspora linkages play an increasingly important role in shaping new investment channels, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, food processing, renewables and technology.

While outlining the government’s policy initiatives, Mann said the aim is to create a stable, transparent framework that supports industrial operations, decision-making and timely regulatory clearances. He highlighted measures such as the single-window system, auto-deemed approvals and updates to business regulations as part of broader governance reforms intended to improve investor confidence.

Members of the Punjabi community in Seoul welcomed the delegation and spoke about the cultural and economic links they continue to maintain with their home state. Several participants noted that South Korea’s technology ecosystem, innovation clusters and advanced manufacturing strengths could open new areas of collaboration with Punjab.

The diaspora also expressed optimism that the current visit may lead to stronger institutional partnerships and sector-specific cooperation. Representatives from business and academic circles, including leaders from food processing and technology backgrounds, engaged with the visiting delegation on potential collaboration opportunities.

During the discussions, community members pointed to the growing visibility of Punjabi culture in Korea—through festivals, cuisine and community initiatives—and said they were willing to assist in building stronger people-to-people and business-to-business connections.

The Chief Minister later met India’s Ambassador to South Korea, Gaurangalal Das, to review priority areas for bilateral cooperation. According to officials, the meeting focused on expanding opportunities in agriculture technology, renewable energy, defence, aerospace, manufacturing and urban infrastructure. Mann emphasised that Punjab aims to position itself as a strategic entry point for industries looking to expand across northern India.

The Punjab delegation is scheduled to hold several high-level meetings on Monday with major Korean companies including Daewoo E&C, GS E&C and Nongshim. These discussions will explore potential investments and partnerships in engineering, construction, infrastructure development and advanced food processing.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister will participate in a roundtable on ease of doing business in Punjab. The session will include participation from legal firms, financial investors, advisory groups and industry associations, and will focus on explaining regulatory reforms, governance improvements and opportunities for Korean stakeholders.