Punjab launches 24x7 helpline for families of residents stranded in West Asia amid rising tensions

The Punjab government on Monday announced a round-the-clock helpline and control room to assist Punjabis reported to be stranded in parts of West Asia amid rising regional tensions. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said affected families can seek help by calling 0172-2260042 and 0172-2260043, or by sending a message on WhatsApp to +91 94787 79112. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The state has issued a 24x7 helpline for families seeking assistance for relatives stranded in parts of West Asia.

In a statement issued in Chandigarh on March 2, Mann said the state government is monitoring the situation and is in regular contact with the Government of India to facilitate the safe and early return of those facing difficulties. He said information received through the helpline would be passed on promptly to the relevant departments and central authorities to support evacuation and relief efforts.

“Due to the tense situation in some Arab countries, many Punjabis are facing serious difficulties,” Mann said, urging families to contact the helpline if a relative is unable to return or needs assistance. He added that the state would extend “full support” to affected persons and their families.

The chief minister also appealed to the Centre to take “immediate and effective” steps to ensure the safe return of Punjabis and other Indian citizens from areas impacted by the unfolding situation. He said the Punjab government would remain in touch with the Centre to help expedite coordination required for any assistance or evacuation measures.

Mann said the helpline and control room would operate 24x7 to receive details from families of workers, youth and students who may be in the affected region, and to ensure these inputs are routed quickly to the appropriate channels. He asked families not to panic and said the state government would stand by them during the crisis.

The announcement comes amid heightened uncertainty in parts of West Asia, including the Gulf region. On February 28, the Ministry of External Affairs said India was “deeply concerned” about recent developments in Iran and the Gulf, and urged restraint and de-escalation. The MEA also said Indian missions in the region are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued advisories asking them to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the missions.

Separately, Indian missions in several countries in the region have issued emergency contact details and helplines for Indian nationals, advising them to follow local security guidance and avoid unnecessary movement.

Punjab has a large number of residents who travel to Gulf countries for employment and education, and the state government frequently receives requests for consular support during overseas disruptions. Officials said the newly announced control room is intended to serve as a single point of contact for families in Punjab seeking updates or help in relaying information to Indian authorities in the region.

The chief minister’s statement did not provide an estimate of how many Punjab residents may currently be affected, but said the helpline is intended to address urgent queries and ensure faster coordination with the Centre and Indian missions abroad.