Punjab’s pitch for investments: Gurugram roadshow signals a push

In a nation where states are vying for industrial capital and global partnerships, Punjab’s recent outreach in Gurugram marks a step in reimagining its growth trajectory. The Government of Punjab, through Invest Punjab, staged its first domestic roadshow on the road to the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026. CM Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by a delegation of ministers and bureaucrats, engaged with corporate leaders from sectors as diverse as mobility, electronics, renewable energy, and infrastructure. The presence of industry giants from Hero Cycles and Amber Enterprises to GMR Airports and Uno Minda reflected a dialogue around Punjab’s evolving industrial narrative.

The evening “Punjab Session” was inaugurated with a presentation on “Advantage Punjab” by the CEO of Invest Punjab. Many business leaders shared their experience of operating in Punjab, endorsing the state as a conducive destination for business and growth.

Yet, the challenge remains steep. Punjab must navigate fiscal constraints, industrial competition from neighboring states, and the need to create jobs for its young workforce. The focus on demand creation, supply facilitation, and employment generation — as highlighted by Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora — cannot remain rhetoric. Success will hinge on execution, ensuring that investment commitments translate into factories, jobs, and sustainable growth.

The Gurugram roadshow was a statement of intent, a signal that Punjab is ready to reclaim its space in India’s industrial story. The next stop is New Delhi on 30 September 2025, and if the momentum continues, Punjab may well succeed in rewriting its economic identity.