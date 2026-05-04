Punjab’s Sehat scheme crosses ₹465 crore in treatments; over 42 lakh cards issued

The Punjab government on Sunday said that its Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana (MMSY) has facilitated treatments worth over ₹465 crore so far, with more than 42 lakh health cards issued and around 2.77 lakh medical procedures carried out under the scheme. Punjab's Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has provided treatments worth ₹465 crore, issuing over 42 lakh health cards and conducting 2.77 lakh procedures.

Officials said the figures indicate a steady uptake of the programme, which provides cashless treatment across government and empanelled private hospitals.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said the scheme has received over 2.77 lakh pre-authorisation requests, reflecting growing public trust in the initiative. He urged eligible residents who have not yet enrolled to do so without delay.

“Medical emergencies can arise at any time. Early enrolment ensures financial protection when it is needed most,” Singh said.

According to the government, the scheme is open to all residents of Punjab, without restrictions based on income, age, or gender. Each enrolled family is eligible for cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per year.

To expand coverage, the state has intensified registration drives, setting up camps in villages and urban areas. These camps are being organised at community locations such as religious centres, panchayat offices, and public facilities, where trained staff assist with documentation and on-the-spot enrolment.

Officials also said efforts are being made to address misconceptions about eligibility and access. Authorities clarified that the scheme is not limited to economically weaker sections and that registration can be completed with basic documents such as Aadhaar and voter identification.

The government said it aims to increase enrolment further to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent access to healthcare services.