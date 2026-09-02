Vadodara, Gujarat | Sept 1 2026: Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited, a manufacturer of stainless-steel precision products, witnessed strong market activity on Monday, with its shares touching an all-time high of ₹314.90 on August 31, 2026. The stock closed the session at ₹306.02, while its trading range for the day was ₹300– ₹314.90. Ratnaveer Hits ₹314.90 High Ahead of Rights Issue: Understanding REs and How to Apply

The market movement comes ahead of the Company’s upcoming ₹329.99 crore Rights Issue, through which eligible shareholders will have the opportunity to subscribe to additional equity shares at an Issue Price of ₹264 per share.

The Rights Issue comprises up to 1,24,99,669 fully paid-up Equity Shares and is being offered in the ratio of 7 Rights Equity Shares for every 40 fully paid-up Equity Shares held by eligible shareholders as on the Record Date of August 26, 2026.

Understanding the Rights Entitlement (RE) A Rights Entitlement (RE) represents the number of Rights Equity Shares an eligible shareholder is entitled to apply for under a Rights Issue. For Ratnaveer’s Rights Issue, the entitlement ratio is 7:40.

This means that an eligible shareholder receives the right to apply for 7 Rights Equity Shares for every 40 Ratnaveer shares held on the Record Date.

At the Issue Price of ₹264 per share, a shareholder holding 400 shares would therefore be entitled to apply for 70 Rights Equity Shares, requiring an application amount of ₹18,480.

The Rights Entitlements are credited in dematerialised form to eligible shareholders’ demat accounts under the separate RE ISIN.

It is important to understand that an RE is not an equity share. An investor holding REs must either use them to apply for the Rights Equity Shares or renounce them within the applicable timelines.

Eligible shareholders can subscribe to their entitlement, apply for additional Rights Equity Shares, or renounce their REs, subject to the terms of the Rights Issue.

When Can You Trade the RE? Ratnaveer’s REs will be available for on-market trading/renunciation from September 2, 2026, which is also the Issue Opening Date. The last date for on-market trading or renunciation of the REs is September 3, 2026.

The Company has specifically disclosed September 3 as the date of closure of trading of Rights Entitlements.

Investors should note that the RE trading period is significantly shorter than the Rights Issue application period. While the Rights Issue remains open until September 9, on-market trading of REs ends on September 3.

What Happens if You Buy REs? Investors who purchase REs from the market can use those REs to apply for the corresponding Rights Equity Shares during the Rights Issue period.

However, buying an RE does not automatically result in allotment of a Ratnaveer equity share. The investor must separately submit a valid application for the Rights Equity Shares and make the required payment.

Therefore, investors purchasing REs should ensure that they complete the Rights Issue application process before the Issue Closing Date of September 9, 2026.

Any REs that are neither exercised nor validly renounced within the applicable timelines may lapse.

How Can Eligible Shareholders Apply? The Rights Issue is available to eligible shareholders during the Issue period from September 2, 2026 to September 9, 2026.

Applications can be made through the ASBA mechanism using an ASBA-enabled bank account. Eligible investors can apply through designated Self-Certified Syndicate Banks (SCSBs), including through online banking facilities where available.

Investors can also access their Rights Issue information through MUFG Intime India Private Limited, the Registrar to the Issue.

Check RE / Application Details Official MUFG Intime Rights Issue Portal: Check Rights Entitlement & Application – MUFG Intime

The Registrar’s portal provides facilities including Know Your Entitlement, application information and allotment status.

Investors should select Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited and enter the required demat/PAN details to check their entitlement and access the relevant application information.

Utilisation of Rights Issue Proceeds According to the Letter of Offer, the Company proposes to utilise the net proceeds primarily towards incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Approximately ₹255 crore of the net proceeds is proposed to be utilised towards incremental working capital requirements, while the balance is proposed to be utilised towards general corporate purposes after accounting for issue-related expenses.

The Company has appointed CRISIL Ratings Limited as the Monitoring Agency for monitoring the utilisation of the Issue proceeds.