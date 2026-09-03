India’s solar energy momentum is growing rapidly. More homes, businesses, factories and utility projects are choosing solar power to meet their energy needs. At the centre of this growth are solar panels, the key equipment that converts sunlight into electricity. Rayzon Solar Secures Second Rank among India’s Leading Solar Panel Suppliers in FY2025-26

In the dynamic and unpredictable solar market, Rayzon Solar has positioned itself as one of India’s top solar panel suppliers.

According to JMK Research & Analytics, Rayzon Solar stood at No.2 in India for module shipments in FY2025-26, with a 7.21% market share. The JMK FY2026 leaderboard places Rayzon Solar">Rayzon Solar second among the companies ranked for module shipments.

What does this ranking mean? For instance, imagine India’s solar panel market as a very large marketplace where many companies are supplying panels. During FY2025-26, Rayzon Solar">Rayzon Solar supplied a significant portion of the solar panels shipped in the Indian market. A 7.21% market share means that out of all the solar modules considered in the market, Rayzon Solar accounted for 7.21%.

That is a significant achievement in a market where several established manufacturers are competing for customers and projects. And there is something even more important about it: JMK’s ranking is based on active module shipments, rather than simply looking at projects that have already been completed. The report’s methodology distinguishes shipment/sales data from project commissioning.

Why are solar panel shipments important? Use building a house analogy to understand what ship means and how it is seen in the industry. Before you can use the house, you need the building materials. In the same way, before a solar power project can generate electricity, it needs solar panels and other essential equipment. So, when a company is shipping a large number of solar panels, it shows that its products are reaching the market and being used across different solar requirements, so in a way it means – Rayzon Solar is also contributing largely in enabling sustainability.

India is adding solar capacity at a strong pace. JMK’s report shows that 118.7 GW of utility-scale solar capacity had been commissioned by March 2026, while another 58.2 GW was in the pipeline. This growing demand creates opportunities for solar manufacturers that can supply quality panels at scale.

Rayzon Solar’s Contribution in the Growth Being ranked second in module shipments puts Rayzon Solar in the driving position within India’s solar manufacturing landscape. The JMK FY2026 leaderboard lists Rayzon Solar alongside some of the country’s major solar module manufacturers, with Rayzon placed second, behind Waaree.

For customers, developers and businesses looking at solar, this kind of industry recognition provides a blunt message; Rayzon Solar is not just a participant or contributor in India’s solar growth; it is leading the market. A market that is getting bigger each passing day.

Today, solar panels are being used for a wide range of applications, from large utility-scale projects to commercial and industrial installations and rooftop systems. JMK’s report shows that India commissioned 34,848 MW of utility-scale solar capacity in FY2026, demonstrating the scale at which the country's solar market is expanding. As this market becomes larger, the need for dependable solar panel suppliers also becomes more important.

Not a Mere Number The 7.21% market share is more than a percentage on a report. It represents the scale at which Rayzon Solar’s modules are reaching the Indian market. For a solar manufacturer, shipment numbers matter because they reflect the ability to produce, supply and serve a growing client base.

India’s journey towards cleaner energy is only getting bigger. With solar becoming an increasingly important part of the country’s renewable energy segment, companies that can manufacture and supply solar panels at huge scale will have an important role to play. Rayzon Solar’s second-place ranking and 7.21% market share demonstrates that the company is already making a strong mark on this journey toward an energy-independent India.

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