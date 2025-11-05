Religious leaders meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami; discuss preparations for Haridwar Kumbh 2027

A group of saints and spiritual leaders met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence during the state’s silver-jubilee year and discussed cultural preservation, religious tourism and preparations for the Haridwar Kumbh in 2027. Participants offered blessings and addressed the Chief Minister as the “Protector of Dharma of Devbhoomi,” a title they used in appreciation of his administration’s cultural agenda. Religious leaders, during a courtesy call on a senior state official at his residence, offered blessings and discussed cultural and pilgrimage-related issues. The meeting coincided with Uttarakhand’s silver-jubilee observances.

According to those present, the interaction focused on upkeep of heritage sites, crowd-management and civic arrangements for major pilgrimages, and steps to promote traditional practices. Speakers said the government’s recent decisions had, in their view, supported social harmony and the state’s religious identity. They also conveyed good wishes to the people of Uttarakhand on the anniversary year.

Kumbh 2027 preparations

The visiting saints said they would cooperate with the administration to prepare for the Haridwar Kumbh planned for 2027. They cited areas such as transport planning, ghat maintenance and beautification, sanitation, security arrangements, accommodation capacity, and basic infrastructure around pilgrimage centres as priorities for advance work.

They described Kumbh as a large religious congregation with cultural significance and stated that religious bodies, Akhadas and civil society groups should coordinate with local authorities on on-ground management and public-facing communication. The attendees added that spiritual guidance and facilitation of devotees would be carried out in partnership with district and state agencies.

Cultural and heritage themes

During the meeting, participants remarked on conservation of temples and heritage structures, routine maintenance at high-footfall shrines, and measures to manage seasonal visitor surges. They recommended strengthening facilities along popular routes, improving signage and information services, and ensuring cleanliness standards at pilgrimage locations.

The group also discussed programmes that showcase traditional arts, rituals and local customs. Speakers said such initiatives could be aligned with tourism plans while keeping site-specific rules and sensitivities intact. They said Uttarakhand, in their view, is emerging as an important spiritual destination and that public policy should continue to balance visitor growth with conservation.

Attendees

Religious leaders at the meeting included Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri, Juna Peethadheeshwar Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri, Parmarth Niketan Rishikesh president Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Akhada Parishad president Swami Ravindrapuri, Bageshwar Dham Peethadheeshwar Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Patanjali Yogpeeth’s Acharya Balkrishna, spiritual speaker Jaya Kishori, and writer-orator Dr Kumar Vishwas, among others.

What happens next

Officials are expected to continue consultations with religious bodies on event logistics and infrastructure linked to major pilgrimages, including the 2027 Kumbh. Participants indicated they would remain in contact with the state government on matters related to heritage preservation and public arrangements.