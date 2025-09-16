Rested Packers could roll back Micah Parsons' snap count

With a few extra days off, Packers coach Matt LaFleur watched the win over the Commanders five times since Green Bay improved to 2-0 last Thursday. HT Image

"We had a couple pre-snap penalties, you never want any of those, we had a couple penalties on special teams that played a big impact on field position," LaFleur said. "There was a lot to like. There is a lot to work on. Offensively, the level of detail needs to be better in regard to making sure you are maximizing every opportunity you get."

Green Bay hits the road for the first time this season to visit the Cleveland Browns this week. Pass rusher Micah Parsons might be available even more this week after a "soft" snap count in his first two games.

"Sometimes from a coaching standpoint, you have too much time and can overthink things. The biggest benefit is for our guys to get healthy," LaFleur said.

But LaFleur set the record straight Tuesday that the Packers might have a perfect record, but the product is far from it.

"For the score to be 17-10 in the fourth quarter, I thought we were in control for most of that game," he said. "There were some positives as well."

LaFleur said the Packers are zeroing in on blocking defensive end Myles Garrett, which is complicated with right tackle Zach Tom's status up in the air. He was out in Week 2 but "feels a lot better than he did," LaFleur said.

Tom is working through an oblique injury. Anthony Belton started a right tackle against Washington.

"It's not like we're just going to throw in the towel and give up. We'll come up with something," LaFleur said.

Left guard Aaron Banks also missed Week 2.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.