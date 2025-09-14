Robertson 3 TD passes and Washington 2 TD runs as Baylor wins 42-7 over FCS team Samford

WACO, Texas — Bryson Washington ran for 135 yards and two touchdowns, Sawyer Robertson threw three TD passes while going over 1,000 yards passing for the season and Baylor finished non-conference play with a 42-7 win over FCS opponent Samford on Saturday. HT Image

Baylor blocked a punt on the opening possession that led to Washington's powerful 2-yard plunge, and the Bears were up 14-0 only 5 1/2 minutes into the game after Robertson's 10-yard TD pass to Josh Cameron. The Bears led 35-7 at halftime after touchdowns on their final three drives, two set up by turnovers.

Robertson completed 23 of 37 passes for 211 yards, but also threw his first two interceptions. He has 1,070 yards and 10 touchdowns passing overall.

Samford was within 14-7 after scoring on a double pass, when Torrey Ward caught running back CJ Evans' wobbly, shotput-like 12-yard throw right at the goal line late in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs got the ball right back, at the Baylor 24 after Lashon Young had the first interception on Robertson's 108th pass attempt this season. But Samford gave the ball back four plays later with a fumble at the end of a completion, leading to the first of those three consecutive Baylor TD drives.

Samford: After being outscored 74-16 in home games against West Georgia and The Citadel to open the season, the Bulldogs made their first trip to Texas to play a Power Four opponent. They finish their regular season Nov. 22 at 16th-ranked Texas A&M.

Baylor: While the Bears got the expected outcome, their offense was lethargic after halftime even with Robertson playing into the fourth quarter. They began the second half with three-and-outs on their first two drives, then had another punt before Robertson's second interception, only two plays after an interception had given them the ball at the Samford 36. Robertson's 11-yard TD to Louis Brown IV with 11:40 left was the quarterback's last play, and the Bears' only score after halftime.

Samford plays its Southern Conference home opener against Western Carolina next Saturday.

Baylor hosts defending Big 12 champion Arizona State in the conference opener for both teams next Saturday night.

