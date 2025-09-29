The launch of Rockberg Beer in both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Singapore signals a new chapter for India’s beverage industry. More than a market entry, it is a statement of intent, showcasing how Indian brands are now competing head-to-head with global leaders through quality, innovation, and cultural resonance. Rockberg Beer Debuts in UAE and Singapore: Redefining India’s Global Beverage Ambition

India’s Beverages Go Global

The Indian beverage industry has undergone a quiet but powerful transformation. Once viewed primarily as domestic players, Indian brands are today finding shelf space and customer loyalty abroad. Modern packaging, consistent quality, and bold positioning have shifted perceptions. Rockberg Beer is part of this wave, representing an India that no longer sees borders as limitations but as opportunities to share its craft with the world.

From Make in India to Made for the World

Rockberg’s international debut is deeply aligned with India’s Make in India vision. By manufacturing domestically while expanding abroad, the brand strengthens both national pride and global credibility. Success stories like these encourage greater domestic confidence in Indian products while proving their mettle on the international stage. For Rockberg Beer, this is not just about exports but about rewriting what “Made in India” means in global conversations.

The Leadership Vision

The driving force behind this expansion is Mr. Bikramjeet Singh Chadha, Executive Director of The Adie Broswon Group. His ‘go glocal’ approach emphasises building a truly international presence without losing authenticity. His ambition is not only to introduce Rockberg abroad but to ensure it feels as much at home in Dubai or Singapore as it does in India.

Complementing this vision, Mr. Vishal Joshi, AVP Exports, has played a crucial role in shaping and executing the global roadmap. His ability to adapt Rockberg’s identity for diverse audiences ensures that the brand resonates across cultures while maintaining its Indian core. When asked about the thought process behind launching Rockberg Beer in the UAE and Singapore, his explanation underscored just how strategic and forward-thinking the entire expansion plan truly is.

Why UAE and Singapore?

Choosing Dubai and Singapore as launchpads reflects Vishal Joshi’s sharp strategic thinking. He pointed out that Dubai’s status as a global tourism hub, coupled with its strong Indian diaspora, provides unparalleled visibility for the brand. By partnering with African + Eastern, a distributor with reach across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, Rockberg Beer secured a strong distribution foundation. Within weeks, the brand was close to stock-outs, which is an unmistakable signal of early success.

Meanwhile, Singapore provides a different but equally powerful opportunity. As one of Asia’s most cosmopolitan cities, it is both a lifestyle trendsetter and a gateway to Southeast Asia. Rockberg’s acceptance here underlines its positioning as a global beer that can thrive in competitive, multicultural markets.

Defining Rockberg’s Space in the Market

The UAE market often categorises beverages by both origin (European, American, Asian, Indian) and type (craft, strong, wheat). This segmentation helped Rockberg Beer carve out its identity as an Indian craft beverage that blends heritage with bold flavour profiles. The immediate consumer traction reinforces that Rockberg is not just another entrant, but a contender with staying power.

Craft Meets Culture

At the heart of Rockberg’s appeal lies The Adie Broswon Group’s legacy in blending and brewing. The beer is not merely about taste. It also reflects craftsmanship informed by decades of expertise and cultural understanding. Rockberg Beer symbolises a bridge between traditional brewing methods and modern consumer expectations and between Indian roots and global ambition.

Looking Ahead: An Expanding Horizon

The twin debuts in Dubai and Singapore are just the beginning. Rockberg Beer already has its sights on Mauritius and Seychelles, markets driven by tourism and hospitality. East Africa is next on the radar, fuelled by rising demand for premium-yet-accessible beverages. Early traction in Australia adds further momentum, positioning Rockberg as a brand ready to scale globally.

Redefining Indian Brands Abroad

What sets Rockberg apart is its intentional global positioning. The brand is not looking for quick wins but building for long-term recognition. Post-COVID, trust in Indian products has grown significantly, with consumers increasingly seeing them as global contenders rather than compromises. Rockberg Beer embodies this shift, standing for uncompromising quality, authentic cultural representation, and ambitious global reach.

About The Adie Broswon Group

The Adie Broswon Group is a pioneering force in India’s beverage industry, known for blending tradition with innovation. With a growing international presence, the group is committed to bringing authentic Indian brands to global audiences while upholding its legacy of quality and cultural relevance.

