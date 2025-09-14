Rugby-Be less Canadian, says Canada coach after reaching World Cup semis

By Toby Davis HT Image

BRISTOL, England, Sept 13 - Canada scored five tries in a devastating first half against Australia in the Women's Rugby World Cup on Saturday, but it was not enough for coach Kevin Rouet, who had a simple message for his players at halftime - you're too nice, be less Canadian.

Rouet's side romped into the semi-finals with a one-sided 46-5 win that set up a teasing last-four encounter with New Zealand.

They took the game away from Australia in the opening half to go in 31-5 up at the break, but they had two other tries ruled out for infringements and could have inflicted far more damage on their outclassed opponents.

While he was satisfied with their lead, Rouet saw a lot of room for improvement, especially when it came to their killer instinct.

"I was happy I just told them like at halftime I think sometimes we are too Canadian, we are nice people.

"We do 80 metres and when it's about finishing those last 10 centimetres, we just forgot to make the job and even if we put the game away I think we could have scored more in the first half.

"We let Australia potentially believe in the second half but after that we just managed the game so yeah I was quite pleased with the performance."

Canada lock Sophie de Goede scooped the player of the match award after a tireless all-round display that included a first-half try and four conversions.

Rouet sang the 26-year-old's praises, but said it was a solid team performance that allowed De Goede to flourish.

"She's good at finding those gaps around the breakdown, not just carrying, and I always say that the way we play the game helps Sophie to just get all those carries," he said.

"She's an amazing rugby player, you have to understand that if she gets all those carries it's because a lot of people do break down for her and I think it's amazing to see that."

Australia were a clear second-best throughout the encounter and captain Siokapesi Palu said the team would need investment to make the game more professional if they are to challenge at the next World Cup in four years' time.

"We're looking at a group of players who are young mums who are balancing, looking after their kids, people who are working full time, working 9 to 5 then having to back it up with back-to-back trainings till 9 PM and then having to repeat that the next day," she said.

"I know it sounds cliche but we do need to be invested in so that we can produce good rugby."

