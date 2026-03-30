Salman Khan’s Latest Ad Draws Attention Online, Bollywood Reacts

Watch the VIRAL AD here:

Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently appeared in a new ad for super.money and within minutes, Instagram saw a surge in engagement. With no prior announcement, the ad was released and quickly began circulating online.

What just happened?

Watch the VIRAL AD on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWawYZrCN3-/

No larger-than-life storyline. No high-intensity background score. No exaggerated drama. Just Salman Khan — in a composed, understated manner, holding attention on screen.

And that appeared to resonate.

The comments section saw participation from several actors

Siddhant Chaturvedi responded. Varun Dhawan applauded. Raghav Juyal reacted with humour. The interaction quickly expanded beyond the ad itself, becoming a broader online conversation.

Farah Khan also commented:

“Best AD EVER.”

And that summed up what everyone was thinking.