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    Salman Khan’s Latest Ad Draws Attention Online, Bollywood Reacts

    Salman Khan's new ad for super.money sparked significant engagement on Instagram, with fans praising his understated approach. 

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 6:14 PM IST
    By Genesis
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    What just happened?

    The ad's simplicity stood out amidst the high-energy IPL advertising, leading to widespread reactions from fans and fellow actors alike. (super.money )
    The ad's simplicity stood out amidst the high-energy IPL advertising, leading to widespread reactions from fans and fellow actors alike. (super.money )

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently appeared in a new ad for super.money and within minutes, Instagram saw a surge in engagement. With no prior announcement, the ad was released and quickly began circulating online.

    Watch the VIRAL AD here:

    Watch the VIRAL AD on Instagram:
    https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWawYZrCN3-/

    No larger-than-life storyline. No high-intensity background score. No exaggerated drama. Just Salman Khan — in a composed, understated manner, holding attention on screen.

    And that appeared to resonate.

    The comments section saw participation from several actors

    Siddhant Chaturvedi responded. Varun Dhawan applauded. Raghav Juyal reacted with humour. The interaction quickly expanded beyond the ad itself, becoming a broader online conversation.

    Farah Khan also commented:
    “Best AD EVER.”

    And that summed up what everyone was thinking.

    Fans and fellow actors praised the ad, highlighting its effective simplicity compared to the extravagant IPL advertising, and sparking a larger conversation in Bollywood. (super.money)
    Fans and fellow actors praised the ad, highlighting its effective simplicity compared to the extravagant IPL advertising, and sparking a larger conversation in Bollywood. (super.money)

    Fans also engaged. From “Love you bhaijaan” to enthusiastic reactions, the post saw a wide range of responses. People quoting his old dialogues, calling out his screen presence, and agreeing on one thing -no one does it like him.

    This release comes at a time when IPL related advertising is increasingly high-energy and visually elaborate. And in contrast, Salman is doing the exact opposite.

    No drama. No noise. A simpler execution.

    The response suggests that this approach connected with viewers in a different way.

    Because when Salman Khan appears, delivers a line, and exits —
    viewers tend to pause, watch, and respond.

    And clearly, Bollywood did the same.

    Because when the industry reacts likethis
    you know it’s not just an ad anymore.

    It’s the moment everyone’s talking about.

    Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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    News/Genesis/Salman Khan’s Latest Ad Draws Attention Online, Bollywood Reacts
    News/Genesis/Salman Khan’s Latest Ad Draws Attention Online, Bollywood Reacts
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