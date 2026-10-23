Seahawks activate RB Zach Charbonnet from PUP list

The Seattle Seahawks activated running back Zach Charbonnet from the physically unable to perform list on Thursday. HT Image

To make room on the active roster, the team placed tight end Elijah Arroyo on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said earlier this week that Charbonnet is not guaranteed to play Sunday night when the Seahawks host the Kansas City Chiefs .

"Zach is going to have a full week's worth of reps, so that's exciting, and there's a possibility that you could see him on Sunday in some capacity, so that's exciting," Macdonald said on Monday.

Charbonnet, 25, is nine months removed from tearing his ACL in the NFC divisional round win against San Francisco on Jan. 17. He returned to practice on Oct. 1 and Thursday marked the end of his 21-day practice window, meaning Seattle had to put him on the 53-man roster or shut him down for the season.

"It's remarkable," Macdonald said. "I know he's had a certain date in mind, which is a really ambitious date. Those who have tried to come back from a significant knee surgery understand the undertaking that it takes. Zach's a beast. He looks great. It's not easy to say, 'All right, let's go.' So for him to have that courage to say that and work through the things he's worked through, you can't do anything but tip your cap to him."

Charbonnet led the Seahawks in rushing touchdowns and was second in rushing yards last season. He has totaled 1,761 rushing yards and 21 TDs on the ground in 49 career games since the Seahawks drafted him in the second round in 2023.

ESPN reported that Arroyo underwent season-ending surgery on Thursday to repair the shoulder he injured in last Thursday's loss at Denver.

Arroyo, 23, has one catch for 17 yards in six games this season. He has 16 receptions for 196 yards and one TD in 19 games since Seattle selected him in the second round in 2025.

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