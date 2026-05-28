Seasonal illnesses rise across Punjab, acute febrile illness records highest Sehat Yojana claims

With humid summer conditions and fluctuating temperatures triggering a rise in seasonal diseases across Punjab, government hospitals are witnessing an increase in fever-related illnesses, respiratory infections and stomach disorders. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (@BhagwantMann X)

According to recent data from the State Health Agency (SHA), acute febrile illness accounted for 5,840 cases under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana during the last four months, with claim payments amounting to ₹1.31 crore. Doctors said acute febrile illness is a broad condition marked by sudden fever and may stem from viral, bacterial or parasitic infections.

The data also recorded 1,396 cases of enteric fever with claims worth ₹30.47 lakh. Pneumonia accounted for 377 cases and claims of ₹11.06 lakh, while acute bronchitis registered 326 cases costing ₹9.24 lakh.

Diseases commonly associated with the monsoon remained comparatively limited in the dataset. Dengue recorded 12 cases with claims worth ₹40,880, while malaria and chikungunya registered three and six cases respectively. Heat stroke was reported in four cases.

Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Patiala, Dr Vikas Goyal said the trend reflected the “predictable seasonal load” seen in OPDs every year. He said extreme heat contributes to a rise in fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches, respiratory infections and skin or eye allergies, particularly when patients delay treatment.

Dr Goyal said the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana was helping patients access timely cashless indoor treatment without financial burden. He said timely diagnosis and treatment under the scheme could help prevent complications and save lives.

Professor and Head of Pediatrics at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, Dr Shashi Kant Dhir said infants and young children remain especially vulnerable during periods of extreme heat and humidity. He advised parents not to ignore symptoms such as repeated vomiting, dehydration, breathing difficulty, seizures and persistent fever.

Dr Dhir also stressed the role of parents, ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff and schools in spreading awareness on hygiene, vaccination and mosquito control measures to prevent seasonal outbreaks.